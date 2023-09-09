The September 10 Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) workshop is entitled What We Can Do About Racial Segregation. This workshop will be free and hybrid – in person at the Thelma Terry Center at Virginia Ave. Park in Santa Monica, as well as virtual. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. Those unable to join at VAP for a light supper at 6 p.m., can receive the zoom link by registering at this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcOCrrT8rGNBe2nUOa9ejH7jJYxvjrQre

The resource person for this informative and engaging topic will be Leah Rothstein, co-author of the recently published book “JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under The Color of Law.” A couple of CRJ steering committee members have heard her speak and realized immediately that she has a compelling voice to educate and to share action ideas which can help communities in their efforts to reverse the pattern of segregation in the US, put in place over centuries by laws passed by all levels of government – up to the present day.

Rothstein is co-author, with Richard Rothstein, of “Just Action,” a sequel to “The Color of Law.” While in “The Color of Law,” Richard Rothstein described how government policy created residential segregation, “Just Action” describes how local community groups can begin to redress the wrongs of segregation. Leah has worked on public policy and community change, from the grassroots to the halls of government. She has led research on reforming community corrections policy and practice to be focused on rehabilitation, not punishment, and has been a consultant to nonprofit housing developers, cities and counties, redevelopment agencies, and private firms on community development and affordable housing policy, practice, and finance. Her policy work is informed by her years as a labor and community organizer, working on issues such as housing, environmental justice, workplace safety, and youth leadership.

Also, of interest, during the CRJ updates at the beginning of the workshop, they will briefly discuss the recent LA County report on the State of Black Santa Monica, as well as the feasibility of a proposal the SMMUSD board has submitted to the city council to purchase and retrofit the Santa Monica Civic Center. This proposal has raised issues of what to do with land that was taken by eminent domain in the 1950’s which forced a predominately black and brown community out of their homes.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin