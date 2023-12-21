According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall is expected through Friday across southern California. Upwards of 8 inches of rain is possible in isolated areas with a significant flash flood risk in place for the mountain ranges, recent burn scars and urban areas.

And at the time of writing, the City has just had yet another soaking and scattered thunderstorms are expected from about 7 p.m. onwards, right around the time that Local’s Night is set to kick off. Which, to be perfectly honest, could add some extra electricity to the evening’s proceedings.

The Holiday Season edition of the popular event, held every month on the Santa Monica Pier, is set to include a Mayoral handover ceremony, marking the transition from the end of Gleam Davis’ term and the beginning of Phil Brock’s one year term in the center seat.

“Despite frightful weather and the winter solstice, Locals Night and the city’s first attempt at a Mayor’s transition celebration will go on this evening inside the historic Hippodrome beginning at 5 o’clock,” Brock told the Daily Press. “I look forward to seeing all of you this evening as Vice Mayor Negrete and I take the honor and gavel of our great city amid a celebration to remember.”

Not everywhere escaped with just a soaking, Santa Barbara County has suffered from severe flash flooding

Credit: National Weather Service

Jim Harris, Executive Director, Santa Monica Pier Corporation, also believes the residents of Santa Monica won’t be deterred by a little bit of rain. “The Pier Corporation is always ready for anything, so when we learned that rain was in the forecast for our Locals’ Night Holiday Extravaganza, we made arrangements to move all of our activities indoors,” he said.

“The activities that were planned for our Main Stage in the Pier Parking Deck area are now inside Rusty’s, and all of our activities inside the Merry Go-Round will continue as originally planned. We unfortunately did have to cancel the car show this time, but that should just create anticipation for future, non-rainy Locals’ Nights,” Harris said.

Nathan Smithson, Marketing Director of Pacific Pier concurred, “While the rain will prevent the opening of the rides inside the amusement park, Pacific Park will display its annual holiday light program on the Pacific Wheel featuring familiar holiday characters like Rudolf, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snow Man.”

The December Local’s Night event will take place tonight and going on to 10 p.m. In addition to the Mayoral handover ceremony, there will be youth activities, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits and more. But most importantly, it’s free.

scott.snowden@smdp.com