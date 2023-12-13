The Holiday Season edition of the popular Local Night’s event, held every month on the Santa Monica Pier, is set to include a Mayoral handover ceremony, marking the transition from the end of Mayor Gleam Davis’ term and the beginning of Phil Brock’s one year term in the center seat.

It will take place inside the Pier’s famous Merry Go-Round Building that established itself as a legendary Hollywood location when the historic aesthetic of the carousel was used to recreate 1930s Chicago in the epic Paul Newman and Robert Redford movie The Sting.

“We expect the Mayoral Transition ceremony at Locals’ Night to become a great and much anticipated tradition, starting with this year’s event,” Santa Monica Pier Corp. Executive Director Jim Harris said.

“The transition is a natural fit for Locals’ Night, for what better way is there for Santa Monicans to enjoy this wonderful ceremony than in a festive atmosphere tailored to celebrate all Santa Monicans? Friends, neighbors and colleagues can witness the exchange of the gavel, then celebrate with the new incoming mayor at a party on the Pier afterward,” Harris said.

Local’s Night is normally held on the third Thursday of each month and since this is a special occasion, there is indeed a post-ceremony mixer, being held at Rusty’s on the Pier.

Davis joined the City Council in February 2009 and was elected to an additional two-year term in November 2010. She was re-elected in 2012 for a four-year term and to the position of Mayor Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018. Davis served as Mayor from 2018-2019 and again in 2022 and prior to joining the City Council, she was a co-chair of Santa Monicans for Renters Rights and served on the Santa Monica Planning Commission.

Brock was elected to the City Council in 2020. A second-generation Santa Monica resident, he has volunteered in the community for over 30 years as chair and member of many commissions, committees, boards and nonprofit entities.

In December of last year, the Council elected Davis to serve as mayor for one year, with Brock serving the second year. One month later, in January 2023, the Council voted six to one to change the system going forward to “select the longest continuously serving Councilmember, whether initially elected or appointed, to serve as Mayor for a one-year term.”

Speaking to the Daily Press, Brock said, “It is an honor to become the next Mayor of the city I love. I’m dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of Santa Monica’s residents and businesses and easing the road to restoring the spirit of Santa Monica. Our city faces many challenges; however, we can surmount them with the participation of residents.”

“Let’s look at our past, correct the wrongs that are present today, and envision the future together. With transparency, collaboration, and a shared vision, we can be better, and we will do better,” Brock said.

The December Local’s Night event will take place on Thursday December 21 in the Merry Go-Round Building and Pier parking deck, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and going on to 10 p.m. In addition to the Mayoral handover ceremony, there will be youth activities, a car show, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits and more. But perhaps most importantly, it’s free.

