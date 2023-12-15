On Dec. 7, Marina Del Rey Station received a call from a concerned person to check the welfare of individuals who resided on a boat in the marina. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Tahiti Way in the city of Playa Del Rey. They located the boat and discovered a deceased female in the boat. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to conduct a death investigation.

While conducting their investigation, investigators were alerted by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, that a deceased male was located in a vehicle at the 100 block of Via Marina. Local residents advised that the male resided on the boat that was being investigated by Homicide investigators.

The investigation into the deceased female is ongoing. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide. The identity of the female will be released pending the notification of the next of kin.

The deceased male was identified as 33-year-old Kelvin Nelson Jr. and been ruled by the coroner as a suicide.

Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects and encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.