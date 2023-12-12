An overnight blaze in Marina del Rey has injured two firefighters and destroyed a historic yacht club.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters received a call for a fire at a two story two commercial building with smoke and fire showing at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Numerous firetrucks and a substantial number of firefighters were dispatched to control the fire. the two firefighters suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries and their status was not immediately known.

The blaze was knocked down just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Jeremy Stafford, supervising fire dispatcher at the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire department’s Arson Investigation Unit was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The yacht club was founded in 1922 in Wilmington Harbor near San Pedro and the current facility in Marina del Rey was built in 1967, according to the club’s website.

