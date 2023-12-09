A tradition of animal care dating back to the 1800s is in danger during the 2023 holiday season, as a food shortage risks serious issues arising at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA).

The nonprofit animal welfare organization has served Southern California since 1877 through a variety of services. At their offices throughout the area, spcaLA puts donations towards nutrition, health and enrichment for its host of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The most important task, keeping the animals fed, is in increasing jeopardy as the holidays approach.

“With the increasing number of homeless and abandoned pets in our care, we find ourselves facing a critical shortage,” said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. “We need about 33 tons of food to make it through the year.”

The organization is making an “urgent appeal” to area residents to donate pet food or the funds to procure food. Food donations can be dropped off at any of the four spcaLA locations during business hours, and the group has a “wish list” webpage dedicated to needed items.

“In some of those wishlists, we indicate the type of food that we might like,” said spcaLA Director of Marketing and Communications Ana Bustilloz. “But honestly, if it’s unopened, decent quality food, we’re super happy to take it … of course, the better quality food, the longer it goes and the better for our animals, but when we’re talking about people’s generosity, we are happy to take what they can offer.”

Bustilloz added that spcaLA has “had a very long year” like other shelters, and has seen intake numbers steadily increase.

“We have a lot of animals on hand to feed, especially a lot of large dog breeds who eat a little bit more,” she said. “And we have assessed how much food we have and how much we need, and we’re running low. We thought that this would be a good time to appeal to people this season of giving in the hopes that they would support our shelter pets.”

Local help during the holidays is also needed, including at the City of Santa Monica Animal Shelter, which receives about 500 intakes each year. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation recently began a pet sponsorship program on its website, where anyone can donate to a specific animal that will help with veterinary care, medicine and food.

Shelter Foundation Chair Elizabeth Noble told the Daily Press in November that they’ve had to “step in more than ever” as of late to purchase food and supplies, as well as cover the cost of spaying/neutering and veterinary care. Donations to the group can be made atsmasf.org. For more information on spcaLA, visitspcala.com.

