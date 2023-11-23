That the Thanksgiving weekend now incorporates seasonal spending opportunities, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is arguably an evitable and unavoidable step in the evolution of our capitalist culture. And if you’re absolutely, positively hellbent on parting with some hard-earned this holiday, here’s a refreshing alternative: give it to a worthy organization or charity instead.

Yes indeed, and while the occasion shouldn’t really need a name, it has one. And while it should realistically be known as Guilt Tuesday, it is in fact called Giving Tuesday and there are a number of local institutions that would be extremely grateful if you were able to donate a little, instead of taking out a second mortgage to pay for that 85-inch, 8K, QLED smart TV that you don’t need. Not really.

For instance, while you’re at home, on the sofa, cuddled up with your own beloved pet, maybe take a few minutes to make a donation to help out all the other little cats, dogs and other unwanted animals who don’t have a home yet.

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is in constant need of our support as they typically get about 500 intakes every year and they can come from a number of different sources, from rescues off of the city streets to returns because a pet can no longer be cared for.

Elizabeth Noble, Chair, Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation says, “We’ve had to step in more than ever the past couple months to purchase food and supplies, cover the cost of spay/neuter and vet care and we are still trying to complete the new turfed dog space, we need to add seating, sun coverage and enriching activities for the dogs.”

The shelter recently completed an extension for the dog kennels and visiting area, but they’re already looking to the next much-needed improvement project, which is renovating the cat and kitten ISO room and early estimates bring the cost over $50,000.

“We’ve also started a new program, Sponsor a Pet at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter,” says Noble. “Most of the available pets are listed on our sponsor page [smasf.org/sponsor] with their bios and this is also a fantastic gift. You just click the donate button on our website and then in the Note section when you check out write the name of the animal you wish to sponsor. The donation will help with veterinary care, medicine, food, toys, whatever they need to help to keep them healthy and happy while they wait for their forever home. Sponsoring an animal is another way to help even if you are not able to adopt a pet at this time,” Noble says.

Anyone can contribute and all donations are very gratefully received. The best way to offer assistance is to make a monetary donation at smasf.org to help cover the cost of veterinary care, surgeries and additional medical needs as they arise. But with all of those little hungry mouths to feed, the shelter also needs kitten food and you can help, even if it’s just a little bit, by shopping their wishlist on chewy.com.

Another option is the Santa Monica Pier, a non-profit organization, which invites you to become a vital part of its story and join its efforts to raise $10,000 as part of this Giving Tuesday.

“The Santa Monica Pier experience is founded upon memories,” says Santa Monica Pier Corporation Executive Director Jim Harris.

Harris added, “The memories of those who enjoyed it before us, and the memories that are still being created today. Please help us to continue creating those memories.”

Harris says that this is the very first time the Pier has organized a Giving Tuesday campaign and it’s through donations from people who love the Pier and have enjoyed memorable experiences that it’s able to continue providing its “I can’t believe it’s free” programming such as the Pier 360 Beach Festival, the Locals’ Nights and cultural programs including the popular Dia de los Muertos Celebration.

Anyone interested in offering a little support can visit santamonicapier.org/support for more information.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. For more details, check out the website givingtuesday.org.

scott.snowden@smdp.com