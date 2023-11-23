“I am thankful for the progress we’ve made as a city in 2023, it has been a year of tremendous recovery. I could not be prouder or more appreciative of the time, talent, expertise, and heart our city staff and community leaders have poured into recapturing and restoring the things that make Santa Monica so special. We are well positioned for a fantastic 2024.”

-David White, Santa Monica City Manager

“I’m thankful for the community and so many passionate residents within our community. I’m thankful for all the volunteer groups in the city that help those out in the city every day of the year. And of course, I’m thankful for my family and their compassion in letting me follow my dreams to help everyone in Santa Monica thrive.”

-Phil Brock, Santa Monica City Councilmember

“I am thankful to the voters of Santa Monica that have given us an opportunity to make this a better city. When our commitment to solving problems is greater than the problems we face, there is hope!”

-Oscar de la Torre, Santa Monica City Councilmember

“I am thankful for our one-of-a-kind communities we serve. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. I truly believe we have the best educational partners, including our highly qualified and dedicated teachers, administrators and staff, involved and supportive parents, and members of our Santa Monica and Malibu communities who support our work, student success and who truly care about our mission and goals. Thank you all. Our students are wonderful and our future looks bright! I wish you and your loved ones a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

-Dr. Antonio Shelton, Superintendent, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

“I am so fortunate to have a wonderful family, fantastic friends, and incredible work colleagues, and for that I am endlessly thankful. I am also thankful for our very walkable, enjoyable and eclectic hometown of Santa Monica. And, of course, the Pier, my longtime “home away from home” which always fills me with inspiration, enjoyment and good will. For that I am forever grateful.”

-Jim Harris, Santa Monica Pier Corporation Executive Director

“This is a time when I look back and reflect on the many accomplishments of SMMUSD and there were many. Thank you to all the SMMUSD Family! We wouldn’t have accomplished them without you. Most importantly, I am thankful for good health, peace, and love for all.”

-Maria Leon-Vazquez, President, Board of Education, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

“I am thankful for a community that cares and provides opportunity, access and experiences to all ages and stages, from our beautiful beaches to the historic Pier, DTSM activities, cultural institutions and programming, beautiful hotels and street festivities. There’s something for everyone and it brings us together, uniting us as a community and cultural hub while at the same time giving back to our city and continuing its legacy.”

-Michelle Edgar, Santa Monica Arts Commissioner

“I’m extremely grateful for having a supportive system of family and friends that are always there for me and by my side no matter what the circumstance is.”

-Shiraz Benisty, Junior, Santa Monica High School

“I’m thankful to live and work in a community with amazing friends and with a community that supports the arts!”

-Dan Morales, Universal Music Group CIO and Santa Monica resident

“I am filled with gratitude for the continued, unwavering dedication of our school administrators, teachers, staff, parents, community members, and school board members. Working together helps make our district a great place to teach and a great place for our students to learn.”

-Dr. Stacy Williamson, Director of Assessment, Research, and Evaluation, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

“I am still thankful that I do not live in Texas, for my two rescue kittens and my partner’s sobriety. But most of all, not having to be on the 405 Wednesday evening!”

-James Walton, Studio Account Executive, Design Within Reach

“I am thankful for just getting to live in this beautiful city of Santa Monica! I am also thankful for being able to just drive down to the Palisades Park and watch the sunset!”

-Jacob Rose, Loyola Marymount University student and Santa Monica resident

“I am thankful for the entire Grant Community’s spirit of collaboration and dedication to the well-being and education of our students. Over the last five years, the Gecko Nation has shown how positivity, kindness, and teamwork can make big change possible. Happy Thanksgiving to the entire community!”

-Christian Fuhrer, Principal, Grant Elementary School

“As my family celebrates our first Thanksgiving in the area, I’m especially thankful for the warm welcome from the community. I’m grateful for the collaborative spirit of giving back to lift up others.”

-Hodge Patterson, CEO, Santa Monica Family YMCA

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve in such an inspiring community of students, staff, and families.”

-Tedd Wakeman, Principal, Webster Elementary School

“I’m thankful and lucky to live and work by the beach every day in a cavity where you can meet visitors from all over the world.”

-Jeffrey Jarow, President of Santa Monica Sister City Association and Executive Board Member, Santa Monica Pier Corporation

“I’m thankful for my cross country team. We run miles and miles on end with each other every day, and they push me to do better. They make up who I am and I wouldn’t be the same without them.”

-Lucas Yarmand, Junior, Santa Monica High School

“During this time of gratitude and reflection, I acknowledge the legacy of the Tongva and Chumash peoples. May we celebrate diversity and foster unity during this season. Durante este tiempo de gratitud y reflexión, reconozco el legado de los pueblos Tongva y Chumash. Que celebremos la diversidad y fomentemos la unidad durante esta temporada.”

-Alicia Mignano, Member, Board of Education, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

“I’m grateful for my education, and the fact that I’m able to learn every day and have the privilege of having so many great teachers and resources around me.”

-Aili Forster, Junior, Santa Monica High School

“I’ve lived in Santa Monica for over two years, and I love the community of people, the diversity from all walks of life, and the best selection of foods you can find anywhere in LA! There’s also the best smashburger I’ve ever had by Heavy Handed! I’m thankful for being close to my family, who have all moved out from the East Coast with me, I’m thankful for the weather, I’m thankful to be healthy, and I’m thankful to live in such a wonderful community of Santa Monica!”

-Brian Hires, Santa Monica resident

“I am thankful for the privilege to lead as Principal at Lincoln Middle School, where everyday is an opportunity to inspire and empower this amazing learning community.”

-Jose Cuevas, Principal, Lincoln Middle School

“On behalf of the staff of Will Rogers Learning Community, we are thankful for our students, families and community. With gratitude, we are thankful for the support and diverse contributions and perspectives we each bring to our thriving school community.”

-Lila Daruty, Principal, Will Rogers Learning Community