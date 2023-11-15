On November 7, 2023, Santa Monica Police Department officers arrested Adrian Jose Dugas, a 24-year-old male experiencing homelessness from the Los Angeles area, for a carjacking incident involving multiple victims.

At approximately 10:30 pm, officers responded to the 400 block of Adelaide Drive after receiving reports of a group of individuals holding down Dugas in the middle of the street. The six victims reported that as they were returning to their vehicle in Parking Structure 8, Dugas approached them while simulating a handgun concealed within a duffle bag. Dugas forced his way into the backseat of the vehicle and demanded the victims drive him around the city. While in the car, he confiscated their cell phones, made multiple threats to shoot the victims if they did not comply, and physically assaulted the driver and a passenger.

The victims drove for more than an hour before Dugas ordered all passengers out of the vehicle. Upon exiting, one of the victims was able to place the suspect in a chokehold. The victims held the suspect down until police arrived.

The LA County District Attorney charged Dugas with:

(6) counts of robbery;

(6) counts of kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking;

(1) attempted carjacking; and

(1) count of aggravated assault.

Dugas remains in police custody with bail set at $6.4 million and awaits a November 29th court appearance.

SMPD Detectives believe the suspect may have attempted an additional carjacking and are seeking other victims. Anyone with information related to this individual or this investigation is urged to contact Detective Spencer at brian.spencer@santamonica.gov or Sergeant Gradle at ryan.gradle@santamonica.gov or call 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Erika Aklufi, Lieutenant