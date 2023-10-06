Two children have been returned to a residential care facility in San Dimas after being repeatedly arrested in Santa Monica over the past two months for carjacking and armed robbery.

The pair were most recently arrested on Oct. 2 after threatening a man in one of the beach parking lots with a knife.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the victim was sitting in his truck near the 1300 block of the beach when he saw the two suspects, ages 11 and 13, approach a bicycle tied to the rear of his vehicle.

“The suspect approached the truck while holding a knife near his chest,” said SMPD in a statement. “The victim believed that the suspect was unaware of his presence inside the truck and was attempting to steal his bike. Upon realizing the truck was occupied, the youth threatened to cut the victim with the knife.”

The two suspects fled the area but were subsequently located and arrested. Both are reported as runaways from a group home in San Dimas and they were released into the custody of staff from the facility.

Both youth were issued citations with the younger of the two cited for attempted armed robbery and the other for obstructing an investigation. According to SMPD, both suspects were arrested twice in September for carjacking and burglarizing a vehicle.

Officers have no information as to why the children would return to Santa Monica and are unable to interview juvenile suspects without giving them a chance to consult a lawyer first. Children cannot waive that right and SMPD said young suspects are often released to their guardians rather than being kept while lawyers are consulted.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Shaun Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310s-458-8427.