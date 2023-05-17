A teenager who accidentally shot himself in the hand earlier this week is being accused of multiple crimes including an armed robbery shortly before the accident.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 3rd and Idaho at about 2 p.m. on May 15 for reports that two suspects had attempted to rob a delivery driver. In that call, the suspects were alleged to have pointed a gun at the driver before fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, SMPD received a call for shots fired on the 800 block of 2nd Street that involved two juveniles inside a home. One of the youths had shot himself in the hand and officers who were already investigating the robbery soon discovered the pair were the same suspects that had robbed the delivery driver.

The uninjured youth, a 13-year-old resident of Santa Monica, was booked at the Santa Monica Police Department and transported to juvenile hall. The injured suspect, a 15-year-old Los Angeles resident was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital the next day, booked at the SMPD, and also transported to juvenile hall.

Subsequent investigation of the incidents tied the two youths to multiple additional crimes that occurred in the area over the past few months, including residential and vehicle burglaries, auto theft, and a stabbing. They have both been charged with the robbery. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or persons involved is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Criminal Investigations during business hours at 310-458-8451.