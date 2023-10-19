SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the Main St. Halloween Festival , Pier Locals Night , Cher’s gelato truck rolling around town, and much more!

“Cars & Coffee” @ the Water Garden: The Free event “features a hand-selected group of Muscle Cars on display along with live music, a food truck, a custom floral station and more!” with coffee sold by Dirty Latte Co. Thursday, Oct. 19, 12:00 – 2:00p.m. 1620 26th St. https://www.malibuautobahn.com/cars-coffee-water-garden-santa-monica

Pier Locals Night: Expect youth activities, a car show, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits, a Mezcal Tasting, and more! Thursday Oct. 19, 3:30 – 10p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

National Geographic Live – Wild Cats Revealed @ BroadStage: “India is home to an unmatched diversity of wild cats. Through Photographer and filmmaker SandeshKadur’s captivating images and video, you’ll get an up-close look at a world of wild cats you’ve never seen before.” Thursday, Oct. 19, @ 7:30p.m. ; $55 https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/nat-geo-live-wild-cats-revealed/

Fall Fest: Big Talk and Dogtown Coffee are hosting“a celebratory evening of live music, Big Talk conversations, wine & paint, food, drinks, a community showcase, and more!” $15; Friday, Oct. 20 6:00 – 10:00p.m. https://partiful.com/e/HNDpV8B4A1Vc6wZV2jIz

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention “Out of the Darkness” Walk: The “Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we care about and love. Come and participate in the walk or our many activities!” Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:00 – 10:00a.m. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4tjhbvsq5fr904tnyz9edkreww/202310210900?mc_cid=04a457bbcd&mc_eid=141281ef42

Gourds and Ghouls: “Oh my gourd is this going to be a fun day!! Art Activities for kids, pumpkin pancakes on the griddle, and we’ll be decorating our garden in preparation for Halloween.” Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:00 – 11:00a.m. Ishihara Park Learning Garden 2909 Exposition Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4b0e1c2h3g72419keq7pb81vm6/202310210900?mc_cid=04a457bbcd&mc_eid=141281ef42

Heal the Bay “Nothin’ But Sand” Beach Cleanup: More details here on how to participate. Saturday, Oct. 21, 10a.m. https://healthebay.org/event/nothin-but-sand-beach-cleanup-19/

Halloween Main St Festival (FREE): Main St is closed to vehicles all weekend to transform into a pedestrian plaza. Programming includes a Movie on the Street, a dog Halloween contest, a beer garden costume contest, a “Kids Kroner” by the Pump Station, plenty of live music, pickleball in the street, a climbing wall, and much more. Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 21 & 22, 12:00-7:00p.m. on Main St. Between Strand & Hill Streets https://www.mainstreetsm.com/

Coco Movie ON Main St (FREE): Lincoln Middle School Madrigals kick off the evening with a 15 minute medley of Halloween carols before a showing It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Coco! FREE POPCORN! Lawn chairs encouraged! Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30p.m. @ The Edgemar, 2437 Main St https://www.facebook.com/events/1343383563219074

Binge Fringe Festival (FREE): Santa Monica’s version of Fringe Festival offers a month of free performances workshops, readings, music and poetry at the Santa Monica Playhouse. All shows are free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/the-bff-calendar-of-events.html

Santa MoniCARES Annual “Volley-Ween” Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser: The event features a volleyball tournament fundraiser to raise money for local Santa Monica nonprofits along with a costume contest, food, drinks and more! Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2 – 5 p.m. @ Perry’s Café, 2400 Oceanfront Walk. https://smdp.com/2023/09/27/santa-monicares-announces-second-annual-volley-ween-volleyball-tournament-fundraiser/

New LGBTQIA+ Group Meet Up : “ We’re connecting queer community in Santa Monica. Come meet your LGBTQIA+ neighbors & allies, have fun, chat about queer community (etc), and grab light bites & drinks. Everyone is welcome!Hosted by The Network, a LGBTQIA+ initiative of the Ocean Park Association.” Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6:30 – 8:30p.m. @ LULA Cocina Mexicana (2720 Main St)

What to Eat & Drink?

Beer & Bites with Boston Beers/Sam Adams: Expect an Oktoberfest-style feast of beer-infused dishes along with an exclusive tasting experience and beer education from the pros at Boston Beer. Thursday, Oct. 19, 7p.m. @ SALT Restaurant, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey; $45 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sam-adams-tap-takeover-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-532685174697

Aloha for Maui Benefit at The Rose Venice: Expect a Hawaiin-style event to benefit the Hawaii Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund. “Prepare for an evening filled with music, vibrant leis, and, most importantly, the opportunity to support a remarkable cause.” Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30 – 10:30p.m. @ 220 Rose Ave. https://www.ombrelloagency.com/experiences

Cher’s Gelato Truck: In July, the 77-year-old musician announced that she was launching the new gelato venture and the new gelato truck, Cherlato. The truck will be in multiple Westside spots over the next week.It will be in front of Buck Palmer (1218 Abbot Kinney Blvd.) Friday, Oct. 20, 2 – 9p.m. and & La La Land Kind Cafe (1426 Montana Ave.) Sunday, Oct. 22, 12 – 7p.m. https://www.cherlato.com/

Scopa Hosting Italian & Suntory Japanese Whisky Dinner: “Enjoy a five-course dinner curated by Chef Antonia Lofaso with off-menu items & Japanese whisky pairings.” $310. Monday, Oct. 23, 6:30 – 9:30pm. @ 2905 Washington Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/scopa-italian-roots/events/japanese-whiskey-dinner-2023-10-23

La Morra Pizzeria Pop-Up @ Esters Wine Bar: “It’s truffle season, so they’re rolling up with their wood-fired oven and making it rain truffles. Expect Black & White Truffle Pies, alongside their signature classic and seasonal pizzas for a full menu takeover.” Reservations via Resy & walk-ins welcome. Wednesday Oct. 25, 5p.m. @ 1314 7th St.



LOOKING AHEAD: SaMo Ice Rink Opening (Nov. 9); The Dr. Seuss Experience (Opens Nov. 10); Main St. Shopping Cart Tree Lighting (Dec. 9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town.