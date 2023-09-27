Santa MoniCARES, a nonprofit dedicated to serving the community, will host its second annual “Volley-Ween” volleyball tournament, costume contest and mixer on Wednesday, October 25, in partnership with Perry’s Café and Beach Rentals. Ahead of the holiday season, “Volley-Ween” will raise funds to support local Santa Monica nonprofits.

During the event, local businesses and residents are invited to participate in the volleyball contests – or show their support by watching the action. Volley-Ween is also a great team building opportunity both for remote and in office employees, as teams of two, four and six at all skill levels will be evenly matched and the heats will take place from 2-5 p.m., at Perry’s Café and Beach Rentals at 2400 Oceanfront Walk. There’s even a rumor that the Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department will be going head-to-head along with many community partners taking a shot including several beloved hotels; Oceana, The Pierside Santa Monica and Le Meridian Delfina are all registered with fully stacked teams.

“Volley-Ween is an event we look forward to all year, as the community gets together to support local nonprofits – with a little bit of friendly competition on the side,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel and Tourism (SMTT). “The event kicks off the holidays and season of giving back in our beachside city. Santa MoniCARES’ goal is to help support nonprofits who work tirelessly for our community and Volley-Ween is one of the initiatives that allows us to show our gratitude and give back. We had so much fun at last year’s tournament, and we’re excited to see if SMPD (last year’s winners) can hold onto the title or if one of the new or returning teams will sweep it out from under them – all for a great cause.”

In addition to nail-biting competition and costume contest prizes, the spooky atmosphere will also be in play with a DJ, delicious food, drinks, games and more. There is a $35 entry fee per person, and an RSVP is required to participate.

For more information and to sign up, please email cares@santamonica.com.

Submitted by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism