Listen to this post

A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Preliminary information indicates four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Four female adults were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

PCH was closed in both directions from Carbon Canyon to Las Flores Canyon through about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning while officers worked the scene.

While preliminary information has said speed was a factor, the official cause of the crash remains under investigation.