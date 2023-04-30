An afternoon crash on the PCH near the Incline killed one person on Saturday and sent nine others to a nearby hospital.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department a vehicle with six adults and two children was traveling northbound when they attempted to make a left turn into the beach parking lot. A second vehicle with two adults crashed into first sending all ten individuals to Ronald Regan UCLA hospital.

While most of the injuries were minor, one passenger died at the hospital.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours with traffic diverted through city streets. The crash remains under investigation.