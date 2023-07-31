Santa Monica will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with events and activities at City Hall.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in communities across the country. Traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August, Santa Monica’s event will be held from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

“As our community’s Chief of Police, it is an absolute honor and a pleasure to invite you to this year’s National Night Out, hosted by the SMPD on the lawn in front of historic Santa Monica City Hall,” said Police Chief Ramon Batista. “This is my second NNO in Santa Monica and I know this year’s theme, “Everyone is a Superhero” will eclipse 2022…and it comes at exactly the right time. Now is the time to show our friends, our neighbors, and especially our kids that we are looking out for one another. We possess the power to make a difference in our community, and we want to celebrate the incredible impact we can have when we embrace your inner superhero. Let’s all take “If you see something, say something” and “Know your Neighbor,” two of our favorite ideals, to the next level!”

Police officers and their equipment will be on hand in addition to community entertainment, food, music and family-friendly activities.

Some of this year’s sponsors include the Santa Monica Police Officers Association, 7-Eleven, LaCroix, Boston Properties, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Target, Starbucks, Lucky Duck, Friends of Sunset Park, and Miracle Mile Advisors.

Big Blue Bus will be offering free rides to and from the event. Free rides will be available on all Big Blue Bus routes that serve Downtown Santa Monica, between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (8/1). Riders can simply mention they are heading to National Night Out.

“The Santa Monica Police Department is proud to join forces with BBB to ensure all have free access to this year’s National Night Out,” said SMPD in a statement. “We hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity to ride Big Blue Bus to the event and join your neighbors in building a safer and more caring community. If you need to keep your “Batmobile-like” vehicle close by, there will also be free parking in the Civic Center Parking Structure.”

SMPD’s National Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, August 1, at City Hall (1685 Main Street) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

editor@smdp.com