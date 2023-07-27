Your weekend starts here with the Venice Beach Games, National Night Out , food and drink highlights, and much more!

SaMo Public Library Presents Author Charles Fleming on Secret Stairs & Secret Walks: The author and veteran journalist will tell stories from his “Walking in L.A.” books. Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

World of Barbie “Sips After Sunset” After-Hours Drinking Event for Adults: The adults-only evening offers themed beverages and bites and exclusive after-hours access to the World of Barbie. Themed drinks include the Pink Drink, the Malibu Sunset, Prosecco and Rose.Thursday , July 13 , 7:30 p.m. https://feverup.com/m/128422

Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series: “Night Celebrating Music in Film”: The Marina del Rey Symphony show is free to attend and seating is first-come, first-served. Thursday, July 27, 7-9 p.m. @ at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdr-symphony-film-music-night-at-the-shore-tickets-667910918537

Volunteer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica “Kids Night Out”: This is “a fun-filled volunteer opportunity…to be paired as a ‘buddy’ with one of their Club Members (ages 6-11 yrs) to complete a treasure hunt filled with fun activities together.” Friday, July 28, 2023, 4:30-7:00p.m. | Main Branch, 1238 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.smbgc.org/events/

Venice Beach Games: “The event is a giant outdoor celebration of sports and fitness, that brings together the entire community and beyond in a healthy, fun, day of sports, fitness, competition, and camaraderie.” Saturday, July 29, 9a.m.- 4p.m., Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk https://www.teamvenicebeach.com

Spiritual Salsa Launch Party: “Curious about spirituality or want to learn salsa moves in a holistic way? Join us for the first ever Spiritual Salsa Demo!” Saturday, July 29, 4:00-7:30p.m. @ Pretenders Dance Studio 1438 9th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spiritual-salsa-launch-party-tickets-677013935907

Oceanic Global LA Hub Cleanup: “This free event is to help preserve our beautiful beaches and blue planet and is an opportunity to meet our local LA Hub community!” Sunday, July 30, 4:00p.m. @ Parking lot at the end of Rose Ave. https://unworldoceansday.org/events/oceanic-global-la-hub-cleanup-venice-beach/

National Night Out: The annual community-building event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Expect FREE music, food, and activities for all ages**.** SMPD will showcase their various police vehicles and equipment and invite the community to meet police personnel (human and 4-legged alike).The parking structure at Olympic & 4th St. is free that night and Big Blue Bus will be providing free bus rides all night when you mention National Night Out. Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-8:30p.m. @ City Hall, 1685 Main St. https://www.facebook.com/santamonicapd/

Star Struck Photography Exhibition: The FREE show displays photography featuring never-before-seen images of Hollywood icons including James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and more. Ongoing daily through August 15, 10a.m.- 5p.m., Gallery 33 @ The Georgian, 1415 Ocean Ave. https://www.thegeorgian.com/gallery-33.htm

What to Eat & Drink?

Le Great Outdoor & Coucou Added to The Infatuation’s”Best New Restaurants On The Westside” List: They join Heavy Handed, Isla and Willie Mae’s on the list.https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-westside-hit-list

Bread Head Sandwich PopUp at Juneshine: Two Michelin star-rated chefs have launched a new sandwich concept that is operating as a Wednesday – Friday popup while they build out their permanent location on Montana Ave. LA Times listed them as one of the best new sandwiches in LA. 2914 Main St. https://www.latimes.com/food/list/our-critics-9-favorite-new-sandwiches-in-l-a

Willie Mae’s: The Infatuation’s recent review describes it as “some of LA’s—if not the country’s—best fried chicken.” 324 Lincoln Blvd.https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/willie-maes-los-angeles

Venice’s New Bar Hangout Is an Entirely Alcohol-Free Cocktail Oasis: This Eater LA article details the new Bar Nuda on Abbott Kinney. https://la.eater.com/2023/4/6/23672810/new-dry-no-alcohol-bar-los-angeles-venice-news-moring-ami-bar-nuda

626 Night Market Mini: The downtown SaMo snack around pop-up is back every other weekend this Spring with three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise & craft vendors, and a full bar. Saturday & Sunday, July 29-30, 1-10p.m. @ at the corner of Arizona and 5th St. More details and FREE tickets here.Video preview here.



LOOKING AHEAD: WUF’s Saturday Dog Club Launch Party(Aug 05), Sharing an Open Main St (Aug 12 & 13)

