The winter storm moving through the area triggered wind, flood and beach warnings yesterday but Santa Monica received little, if any, damage.

The National Weather Service predicted winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

They warned gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles but no significant accidents were reported.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the region including Santa Monica, Malibu and Pacific Palisades through Tuesday.

NWS said excessive runoff may result in street flooding and flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Rock slides and mudslides may become a significant problem. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments, including on the Los Angeles River.

The strong Pacific storm system brought periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates between one-half and one inch per hour, possibly higher near thunderstorms and foothill areas. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected in coastal and valley areas, with 4 to 8 inches expected in the foothills and mountains. Local rainfall totals of 10 inches are possible by the end of the storm. Along the coast, that will translate into dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Locals should prepare for more rain today with scattered showers throughout the week.

