The winter storm moving through the area has triggered wind, flood and beach warnings.

The National Weather Service is predicting winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the region including Santa Monica, Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Excessive runoff may result in extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Rock slides and mudslides may become a significant problem. While there is a chance of main stem river flooding, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments, including on the Los Angeles River.

The strong Pacific storm system will bring periods of widespread heavy rainfall with rates between one-half and one inch per hour, possibly higher near thunderstorms and favored foothill areas. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected in coastal and valley areas, with 4 to 8 inches expected in the foothills and mountains. Local rainfall totals of 10 inches are possible.

Along the coast, that will translate into dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. The highest surf is predicted on west-facing beaches specifically, Catalina, Santa Barbara Islands and the Malibu Coast.

