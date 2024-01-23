Security for tonight’s meeting of the Santa Monica City Council has been upgraded after unspecified threats were made against several councilmembers.

The city sent out an alert across its social media platforms at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon after several threats were made against councilmembers.

“If you’re planning to attend tonight’s City Council meeting, you will notice some enhanced security measures in place. These actions are being implemented for tonight’s meeting out of an abundance of caution following anonymous threats received by several council members. The safety and security of our community is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” said the alert.

The enhanced security measures include additional private security, SMPD officers and screening of individuals entering Council chambers.

City Manager David White sent a letter to city staff saying everyone should allow extra time to get into the chambers and that officials are working to keep everyone safe.

“My office is working closely with the Police Department on this matter to ensure the safety of our city staff, council members and the community,” he wrote. “SMPD is investigating the threats and, at this time, we are not aware of any threats to city employees, commissioners or city facilities.”

Santa Monica has always had its share of characters at City Hall but the proceedings have rarely, if ever, been disrupted by serious threats.

In 2022, protesters went to the home of then Mayor Sue Himmelrich and demanded to speak with her despite her active participation in a virtual council meeting. That incident prompted her to decry the “aggressive hostility” of the current political climate during that year’s State of the City.

Threats against elected officials have been steadily rising at all levels of government.

In a recent study out of San Diego, 75 percent of elected officials in that county reported receiving threats and harassment. Of those, 47 percent said it was a monthly occurrence.

“This rise in hostile threatening behavior towards elected officials is having a measurable impact on a) the ability of elected office holders to effectively participate in the public policy process; b) the likelihood of elected officials seeking to encourage others to enter public life or remain in public life themselves; and c) the psychological and physical health of office holders and their families. The vitriol we are seeing risks significantly and negatively impact the vitality of local democracy, civic engagement and effective policy making on across the policy spectrum,” said the study from the Institute for Civil Civic Engagement.

A University of Nebraska study found threats increasing across the country and said the problem was likely underreported because only the most serious threats warranted Federal intervention and where therefore trackable in their study.

Since 2013, researchers have counted 501 such threats, most resulting in conviction. Threats were most commonly made against members of the criminal justice system, from law enforcement officers to judges. Elected officials and those who run or manage elections comprised the second most-targeted category. Educators and healthcare workers also received threats,” said the study.

The Nebraska study said telephone was the most common method for making threats followed by multiple options and social media.

The problem has been felt in other nearby jurisdictions as well. Residents were temporarily prevented from entering a December meeting in West Hollywood as a bomb squad swept the property and in October of last year, the County got a restraining order against a man who sent threatening emails to Supervisors.

City Council meets tonight, Jan. 23, at City Hall, 1685 Main Street. Closed session begins at 5:30 p.m.