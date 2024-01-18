The consistently well-crafted and thought-provoking murals of Gustavo Zermeño Jr. have blessed many buildings in Los Angeles. From crafting a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Venice, to re-creating the likeness of newly-signed Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani in Hermosa Beach, the muralist has brushed his name into L.A. art history. This time, however, it was one of Zermeño’s pieces that would receive the blessing.

On Wednesday, the virtuoso of Venice was on-hand to help unveil his new work, “Saint Anne Santa Monica,” placed on the campus of the Saint Anne School. Zermeño chose the school and Saint Anne Church as the location and subject of his latest piece due to his family connections in the community. He attended mass at Saint Anne in his younger years, his parents were wed there, and several family members are alumni of the school. Currently, Zermeño’s nephew attends Saint Anne as a second-grader.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” Zermeño said. “I grew up coming to this church … this church not only represents the community, it represents my family. This really meant a lot to me and I feel like this is a place where the mural can stay and inspire a lot of kids and the community. [I’m] extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

One side of the mural depicts a representation of Saint Anne cradling her child, the Blessed Mary, set against the backdrop of the Santa Monica Pier. The other side depicts Jesus Christ at the edge of the Santa Monica Beach. Zermeño had discussions about the project with Saint Anne Principal Michael Browning, who suggested what characteristics of Saint Anne he wanted emphasized.

“When we decided [on] the idea of the mural … for me, the most important thing was wanting a kind and loving representation of Saint Anne, and I wanted it to reflect the diversity of the community,” Browning said.

The principal said that Zermeño had the thought of including the Pier landmark, making the mural distinctly Santa Monica. Throughout the process, Browning was “amazed” at how “kind and generous” the artist was.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so impressed meeting somebody for the first time, and I’m so happy he has blessed our school,” Browning added.

Blessings received by the school and church were reciprocated via blessings of the mural by Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson and Saint Anne Deacon Raul Molina. Along with Zermeño and the catholic community leaders, the event was also attended by Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete, City Councilmember Oscar de la Torre and City Councilmember Gleam Davis.

The civic leaders expressed their personal history with Saint Anne, as well as their commendations of Zermeño’s work. Negrete noted how the muralist has “figured out throughout Los Angeles how to bring together community, collaboration, creativity and spirituality.”

“Being here today is really meaningful for me and also for the city of Santa Monica … what I see here today is not just an unveiling of a beautiful piece of art … [this is] the spirit of our city,” Negrete said.

De la Torre concurred, stating that he was baptized at Saint Anne’s and appreciates how the mural represents the beach, the Pier, and faith within the Santa Monica community.

“To be able to see this beautiful mural … it’s something that will be with you forever,” he said.

thomas@smdp.com