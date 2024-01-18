Of course I listen.

To music when laptopping. I usually let YouTube do its thing, occasionally redirecting when it gets too far from my tastes.

This process has allowed me to listen to some very familiar music in new ways. Wow, listen to that bass line. Or, this band is not as good as I have been remembering (sometimes), or so much better than I recalled (more often).

It’s no news flash that The Wailers in their prime period under Bob Marley, were an outstanding musical aggregation. But I am now ready to say they may be simply the best ever. Stones? Miles Davis? Zep? Bob Wills? The Band? Beatles?? Yes. I will defend it. And if you need convincing I will lock you in a room with a great sound system and run down the line until you agree. It may take only three or four songs, because I will start at the top.

The last album Bob made before his young demise was “Uprising,” which ends, fittingly, with the acoustic Redemption Song. Incredibly moving, if you are very familiar with Marley’s life and philosophy. But it begins with a song I think may have the best opening in musicdom.

Highly recommended:

The Hot Club of Los Angeles – Looking for something really good? And on a Monday? Every Monday? “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is pretty hard to find. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

Next Thurs — Rick Shea & The Losin’ End with Tony Gilkyson — When two outstanding singer-songwriter-pickers get together in one band, you know it’s going to be worth the money. Especially when it’s free. You should be paying them. Tip: tip jar. (See Hot Club of Los Angeles listing, above. This week there are two Highly Recommendeds at one venue — highly unusual, so take advantage, it’s so near Santa Monica.) Thurs 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

Itzhak Perlman — Think back. I’ll bet you can remember skipping some legendary performer’s concert, for a not-good-enough reason, and then — they’re gone. Is Perlman in that category? Absolutely. Maybe even a notch or two above legendary. You say you’re not a big classical music fan, and sitting through violin-piano (his longtime accompanist Rohan De Silva) is not your idea of fun. Well, sometimes the climb to a mountain top is not fun, but you will always remember the view and the sunset you see. You could be a rock and roller, like me, sitting in Disney Hall next to some guy who knows every note of the Beethoven, Schumann and Leclair pieces being played, but if your ears, brain and heart are open, you will both hear the angels sing. Tues 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $147-283.

Recommended:

Alan Pasqua-darek Oles Duo — I am recommending an act I’ve never seen. As a duo. But I have seen them many times as part of the Peter Erskine trio and am very familiar with the exceptional artistry of both. The absence of a drummer or any third instrument will be different, but I can’t imagine these two superb players won’t sound great in that format. Pasqua is a Grammy nominee and has played with an impressive list of jazz greats (but ask him about his gigs with Dylan). That the great (Santa Monica resident) drummer Peter Erskine could play with any bassist in the world and has chosen Oles for decades, says all you need to know. It took me a few gigs (silly me), years ago, to catch on to how good Darek is, but my ears were nearly always distracted by taking in Erskine’s mesmerizing rhythms and beats. You won’t have that “distraction” here, so listen up. It will be broadcast live on KJAZZ, 88.1 FM. Fri, Sat 7 p.m., 9 p.m., Sam First, LAX, $30 per set.

“An Extraordinary Ordinary Man” — One of a pair of one-man plays The Ruskin is running, this one by John Colella is based on his early life in Chicago. Is it easier to slide into an established, successful family business, or take chances on the uncertain? The other play, “It’s Only A Show,” is sold out this weekend but both are available for the next two weekends. Since both just opened, for short runs, I have to go on the Ruskin’s sterling reputation of finding challenging dramatic, funny theater, for years. I’d take a chance if I were you. Sat 8 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-30.

Toledo Diamond – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band who really smokes! Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

Coming Attractions: Toledo Diamond, Harvelle’s, 1/21, 28, 2/4. 11, 18, 25; Hot Club Of Los Angeles, Cinema Bar, 1/22, 29, 2/5, 12, 19, 26; Rick Shea, Tony Gilkyson, Cinema Bar, 1/25; “An Extraordinary Ordinary Man,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 1/27, 2/2; “It’s Only A Show,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 1/27, 2/3; Booker T. Jones, The Soraya, 2/2; Hot Club Of Los Angeles, Ruskin Group Theatre, 2/3; Hot Tuna Acoustic, Mccabe’s, 2/10; Robert Fripp, David Singleton, An Evening of Conversation, Questions, Insights, Mccabe’s, 3/3; Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields, The Soraya, 4/21; “La Traviata,” La Opera. 4/6, 14, 18, 21, 24, 27; Rhiannon Giddens, Theatre At Ace Hotel, 4/25; “Turandot,” La Opera, 5/18, 26, 30, 6/2, 5, 8; Kraftwerk, Disney Hall, 5/21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30; Chris Stapleton, Hollywood Bowl, 6/26, 27; Rolling Stones, Sofi Stadium, 7/10, 13.

Charles Andrews has listened to more than 3,000 live shows.