SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Pier Locals Night, the return of Grilled Cheese & Beer Night, and much more!

Pier Locals Night: This month’s electric musical line-up will take place inside the hippodrome (Merry-go-round), for an incredible indoor winter setting. Expect DJs and live bands, youth activities, classic car show, art exhibits, salsa dancing, complimentary drink tastings, and much more. Thursday, Jan. 18, 4 – 9p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

#dryjanuary Pure Clarity, Mindful Drinking, Mindful Living Experience: This event is focusing on mindful drinking and mindful living where they’ll dive into the art of alcohol-free sipping & living your best life! Saturday, Jan. 20, 10a.m. – 5p.m. @ Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dry-january-pure-clarity-mindful-drinking-mindful-living-experience-tickets-725536257477

Artist Talks @ Bergamot Station: Craig Kroll Gallery is hosting talks with three artists this Saturday, Jan. 20, 11a.m. https://bergamotstation.com/artist-talks

The Verdi Chorus presents Cavalleria Rusticana: The Verdi Chorus is proud to present its first full opera, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana. Join them for a night of stunning vocals and dramatic performances. After the show, indulge in a special wine and dessert reception. January 20, 2024, 7:30 – 10p.m. @ First Presbyterian Church https://theverdichorus.ticketspice.com/cavalleria-rusticate-by-mascagni

Zuma Cars and Coffee: Expect “Exotic Cars – Hyper Cars – Race Cars – The Unusual.” Sunday, Jan. 21, 8 – 10a.m. @ Killer Shrimp Marina Del Rey, 4211 Admiralty Way https://carsandcoffeeevents.com/event/zuma-cars-and-coffee/2024-01-21/

Delirium Musicum – Strings Unbound: This self-conducted chamber orchestra brings together some of the most creative and refined musicians in Los Angeles. The orchestra is dedicated to providing lively, impassioned, and engaging musical performances that deeply connect the audience to the musicians. Use code NEW39 for $39 tickets that includes light breakfast refreshments before and after the show. Sunday, Jan. 21, 11a.m. @ BroadStage, 1310 11th St. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/delirium-musicum-strings-unbound/

What to Eat & Drink?

The Infatuation’s list of their favorite LA Vegan spots includes SaMo favorites Berbere Ethiopian (508 Santa Monica Blvd) and Margo’s (1534 Montana Ave). https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-vegetarian-vegan-restaurants-los-angeles

Wine Class – Organic, Biodynamic & Natural Wines: Ever wondered what the terms Organic, Biodynamic or Natural wine meant but were afraid to ask? Taste through a selection of wines while learning about them. $65. Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30 – 7:30p.m. @ Divine Vintage, 1025 Montana Ave. https://www.divinevintage.com/products/wine-class-1

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: Expect a tangy, zippy starter salad, four courses of their famous grilled cheeses paired with four specialty beers, with an Imperial Stout Float with French Vanilla Ice cream for dessert. $75/person. Friday, Jan. 19, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-19th-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-782689293747

An Evening with Duckhorn Vineyards @ SALT Restaurant: Join us at The Marina Del Rey Hotel for an exclusive evening with the world-renowned Duckhorn Portfolio. Enjoy a seated dinner with wine pairings from Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Canvasback, and more. General Admission Ticket Includes: – Welcome Glass – Three-Course Dinner – Three Wine Pairings Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7p.m https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-duckhorn-vineyards-at-marina-del-rey-hotel-tickets-768652920577

Further Afield: Yoga Expo (January 19-20) The nation’s largest traveling yoga convention comes to the Pasadena Convention Center with a two-day event featuring classes, panel discussions and a yoga marketplace. Passes start at $60. https://theyogaexpo.org/



Looking Ahead Around Town: LA Art Show (2/14-18), LA Wine & Food Festival (3/1-3)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Pier Locals Night & Grilled Cheese & Beer Night.