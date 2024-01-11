SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes daily MLK activities, multiple wine-tasting events, and much more.

MLK Holiday Celebration – A Tribute to Harry Belafonte: Sing Your Song, a special free screening of the documentary film on the life and times of the singer/actor/activist with Q&A to follow. Thursday, Jan. 11, 5 – 8p.m. at Santa Monica Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Website here.

Elks Lodge Annual Rummage Sale: Join Santa Monica Elks Lodge for their two-day multi-family Rummage sale extravaganza! Whether you are looking for some fashion finds, unique home decor, or a vast collection of books, DVDs and vintage magazines, they have treasures galore. Event will be indoors so the parking lot will have plenty of room for parking. Saturday, Jan. 13 & Sunday, Jan. 14, 8a.m. – 1p.m. at 1040 Pico Blvd. Would you like to know more?

Garden Open House and MLK Day of Service: “ Join us at our oldest Community Garden as someone simply visiting and enjoying a cup of coffee, or put on your work gloves and join us in a Volunteer Day of Service in Honor of Dr. MLK, Jr. To register to volunteer contact Isabel Filson. Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 – 11a.m. at Main St. Community Garden, 2318 Main St.

MLK Holiday Concert: Join the Santa Monica Symphony for their annual MLK Holiday Concert with guest conductor, Gary Pratt and choreographer/dancer, Bernard Brown. Saturday, Jan. 13, 3 – 5p.m. at SGI-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium, 525 Wilshire Blvd. Would you like to know more?

MLK Westside Coalition Annual Celebration: The theme for 2024 is: Stop the Hate, Start the Healing. The event will include inspirational remarks, music and a brief theatrical performance, as well as education awards, a Community Light Award and our new Nat Trives Service Award to be presented to Nat Trives. The Community Involvement Fair will follow immediately after the main celebration. Monday, Jan. 15, 9a.m. – 12p.m. at SaMo Women’s Bay Club, 1210 4th St. Details here.

It’s Time for Birdwatching: Lu Plauzoles, from the Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society, discusses the best season for birdwatching and leads a walk to see the birds of Virginia Avenue Park. Binoculars available to borrow. For all ages. Wednesday, Jan 17, 3:30 – 4:30p.m. at Pico Branch Library 2201 Pico Blvd. More info here.

What to Eat & Drink?

EaterLA Calls Xuntos “LA’s Most Exciting Spanish Restaurant”: This glowing write up says “Sandra Cordero’s love letter to Spain is just getting started with pintxos and tapas.” 516 Santa Monica Blvd. More details here.

The Infatuation’s “Best of 2023” Includes Le Great Outdoor & Shirube: It describes entering Le Great Outdoor (2525 Michigan Ave.) as “Thinking we accidentally crashed an outdoor block party with picnic tables and Santa Maria grills” and said the moment they knew they loved Shirube (424 Wilshire Blvd.) was “when our server whipped out a blowtorch from her pocket and seared an entire mackerel filet in front of us.” More info here.

Italian Wine Tasting at Cafe Bolivar: “An inspired, interactive tasting event highlighting incredible wines from Italy.” $75. Sunday, Jan. 14, 5 – 7p.m. at 1741 Ocean Park Blvd. Would you like to know more?

Weekly Wine Tastings Are Back at Wally’s Wine: Every Saturday at 3p.m. you’ll get to try a selection of wines picked out by their sommeliers centered around a theme, from classic varieties to unique finds. $35. 214 Wilshire Blvd. More details here.

Sunday, Jan. 14 is National Pastrami Day: Local pizza shops are hosting the first-ever “Pastrami on Pizza Festival” to commemorate this oh-so-special day. Prince St. Pizza at 326 Lincoln Blvd. is one of the many participating shops. Additional info here.

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: Expect a tangy, zippy starter salad, four courses of their famous grilled cheeses paired with four specialty beers, with an Imperial Stout Float with French Vanilla Ice cream for dessert. $75/person. Friday, Jan. 19, 7:30p.m. at 728 Montana Ave. Would you like to know more?

Further Afield: 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade (Monday, Jan. 15) The 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade returns to Leimert Park for one of the biggest Dr. Martin Luther King celebrations in the world. The 2024 theme is Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Going To The Promised Land. Free to attend. More info here.

Looking Ahead Around Town: MLK Events (1/11-15); Pier Locals Night (1/18), LA Art Show (2/14-18), LA Wine & Food Festival (3/1-3)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, reach out directly, Sean Besser