SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the annual Polar Bear Plunge, Drag Bingo, a Grilled Cheese & Beer Night, and much more!

Venice West Country Night with Boots & Bubbles: Break out your westernware for line dancing and live country music. Thursday, Jan. 4, 8p.m. @ 1717 Lincoln Blvd. https://thevenicewest.com

Polar Bear Plunge: Follow your ocean plunge with a dip in the warm pool. Ocean Plunge is free! Admission required for pool access and amenities. Pool Admission: $10/adult, $4/youth, $5/senior adult, Saturday, Jan. 6, 10:00am – 2:00pm https://santamonica.gov/press/2023/12/21/polar-bear-plunge-in-the-pacific-ocean-kicks-off-2024-in-santa-monica

Music for Storytelling with Milestone Music: “Charlsey Miller of Milestone Music leads this interactive music class where kids use their voices, dance moves, and imaginations to practice the fundamentals of music (rhythm, tempo, melody, rhyme) and create a brand-new original song. Limited space; free tickets available at 10:30 a.m. For ages 4-8.” Saturday, Jan. 6, 11 – 11:45a.m. @ Montana Branch Library, 1704 Montana Avenue https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4sdh8aftg9zwhs6rhs42dfeqdh/202401061100

Soundwaves Concert Series at Main Library: This month features Isaura String Quartet. Saturday, Jan. 6, 3:30p.m. @ 601 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/40ewmk8c8m7e6550bs87518ynm/202401061530

bG Gallery “Gen. X Forever Closing Party”: Step back in time and relive the essence of the latchkey kid generation with Gen X Forever, a group show of Gen X artists and the second solo show of Douglas Alvarez. This exhibition celebrates the media and technology that defined an era, from VHS tapes to handheld video games. Saturday, Jan. 6, 4 – 7 p.m. @ 2525 Michigan Ave. https://santamonica.bgartdealings.com/show/bg-gallery-gen-x-forever

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Jan. 5, starting at 5p.m.https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

“Dry Curious January” Sunday Tasting at Ester’s Wine Bar: Kick off the new year with four different non-alcoholic beverages along with a non-alcoholic wine alternative. $25/person for a flight plus a mini cheese pairing. Sunday, Jan. 7, 12-9 p.m @ 1314 Seventh St. https://www.esterswineshop.com/calendar/

Modern Bread & Bagel Comes To Montana Ave.: Modern Bread & Bagel has moved into the old Breadblok space at 1511A Montana Ave. Modern Bread & Bagel currently has two locations in New York and one in The Valley and specialize in breads and bagels that are organic and gluten-free, offering a menu of bagel sandwiches, salads, bowls, and breakfast items. https://toddrickallen.com/2023/12/20/modern-bread-bagel-comes-to-montana-ave/

The Infatuation Lists “Sweet Maple” Among Best 2023 New Restaurants: “What makes it stand out from the bajillion other brunch options nearby? A creative Asian-leaning menu with things like bulgogi scrambles and souffleggs, similar to fluffy Korean steamed eggs. We should also point out Sweet Maple’s trademarked specialty, Millionaire Bacon — thick bacon slabs candied in brown sugar, cayenne, and pepper.” 1705 Ocean Ave. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/new-la-restaurants-openings

Further Afield: Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh Open House (Saturday, Jan. 6): For one day only, head to Cabrillo Beach for a day exploring the wetlands. Managed and cared for by the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, this salt marsh hosts a diverse community of salt-tolerant plants, invertebrates, fish, and birds. Accompanied by CMA Educators and dedicated volunteers, you’ll have the opportunity to observe and explore the wonders of this unique habitat. This experience is free and welcomes participants of all ages. More info here.



Looking Ahead Around Town: MLK Events (1/11-15); Pier Locals Night (1/18), LA Wine & Food Festival (3/1-3)

