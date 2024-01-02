Local entrepreneurial women taste success with launch of new whiskey brand: Two Santa Monica residents ventured into the spirits scene with the launch of their debut drink, a blend combining a straight high rye bourbon and American single malt. Called Lodestar American Whiskey, it’s the result of a collaboration between cousins Anna Axster and Wendellin von Schroder. Both women are self-proclaimed whiskey aficionados and originally hail from an entertainment and marketing background, traveling extensively and sampling all manner of similar spirits from all over the world to develop their taste in whiskey.

Mighty St. Monica Mariners capture CIF division title: Saint Monica Preparatory athletics secured its largest win in years in November, as the St. Monica Mariners football squad was victorious in the CIF Southern Section Division 13 championship game, defeating Walnut by a score of 28-21. The Mariners attempt to reach the Division 6-A State Championship fell one game short

Iconic holiday show brings dancers back to the Westside: The BroadStage in Santa Monica played host to Westside Ballet’s celebration of The Nutcracker, with the 2023 production marking the 50th anniversary of Westside’s Nutcracker shows.

Spreading the Boy Scout message, one Christmas tree at a time: For 50 years, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 2 of Santa Monica has run its own Christmas tree lot, turning the typical holiday purchase into a memorable experience. Starting in 1973, the scout troop has had the monthlong fundraiser take place, bringing in customers from all across Los Angeles, and the fundraiser helps bring scouts along for activities like monthly campouts, a February ski trip and an annual summer camp adventure.

Medal of Honor recipients visit Pacific Palisades: The American Legion Palisades Post 283 hosted five of the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients in November. About two dozen kids showed up to the first mentorship session followed by a second panel for adults.

Bye-bye REI: Popular outdoor activities chain REI announced the closure of its Santa Monica store citing changing customer needs and an increase in the cost of doing business. Company officials said the store will not renew the lease on its downtown Santa Monica location at 4th Street and Santa Monica Blvd and will close on Feb. 29, 2024.

Santa Monica College prevails over vaccine mandate lawsuit: Santa Monica College prevailed in a lawsuit criticizing a now expired vaccine mandate. A Santa Monica College freshman, Carter Sparks, sued SMC last year claiming the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for in-person learning infringed on his religious freedom and right to privacy. The college argued that Sparks did not qualify for a religious exemption, stating that his application did not express a sincerely held religious opposition to vaccination. The college also said that being Catholic does not automatically entitle someone to a religious exemption given the church doesn’t have a prohibition on vaccination.

Security guard stabbed outside 5th Street office building: A homeless man was arrested outside the Daily Press office after stabbing the building’s security guard. The guard was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and eventually released.

Spirits put a spin on Christmas tree purchasing process: Locals Dan Pellar and Paul Helling, both veterans of film and television, aimed to transform the Christmas tree picking process into a seasonal sip and shop adventure with their Wines & Pines endeavor. The pair transformed their respective lots at 1802 Santa Monica Blvd and 2307 Lincoln Ave into the haunt for holiday hangouts, obtaining permits from the local Alcohol Beverage Control board to sell beer, wine and canned cocktails while customers shop for the finest firs.

Santa Monica mirrors county increase in hate crimes: The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations shared its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout the county in 2022, with disappointing results. Throughout 2022, a total of 929 hate crimes were reported, the highest total since 2001, and the number of victims increased from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120 in 2022. The trend impacts Santa Monica as well, as the Santa Monica Police Department reported six hate crimes in 2022, and from January through September of this year has already reported seven more.

Smash-and-grab robbers net $50,000 worth of goods from local store: A group of hammer-wielding thieves stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise from a local store in a smash-and-grab style robbery reminiscent of other retail thefts in the region.

Homeless man arrested for trying to strangle a person in Palisades Park: A homeless man is was charged with attempted murder after trying to kill a homeless victim in Palisades Park. Tamarquis Burke was seen actively strangling another male and held on $2 million bail.

Seven Vikings selected for Bay League honors: A resounding run through the CIF Southern Section playoffs for the Samohi Vikings caught the attention of Bay League all-league team voters, with seven of the team’s football standouts selected to either first or second-team offensive and defensive squads.

Metro makes move to increase Expo Line frequency: Officials with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) continued to tinker with various improvements to light rails, including the Expo Line that has several stops in Santa Monica.

spcaLA animal shelters face food shortage: A tradition of animal care dating back to the 1800s is in danger during the 2023 holiday season, as a food shortage risks serious issues arising at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). The nonprofit animal welfare organization has served Southern California since 1877, but had to make an “urgent appeal” to area residents to donate pet food or funds in order to make it through the rest of 2023. The organization’s President, Madeline Bernstein, said that spcaLA is at a “critical” food shortage due to an increasing number of pets under its care.

Accusations of antisemitism prompt federal investigation of SMC: Santa Monica College (SMC) was added to a list of educational institutions under investigation by the federal government for civil rights violations. SMC was one of six schools added to a list of investigations in early December after an initial group of educational institutions were identified by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights as under investigation for alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in November.

Franklin busy with bees in growing TK program: As part of Franklin Elementary School and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s growing TK (Transitional Kindergarten) program, the young TK crop at the school has been involved in a project-based learning unit busy with bee knowledge and creative endeavors. Led by general education teacher Danielle Eden and special education teacher Nell Canon, the tag-team of teachers brought students into the beehive with a host of fun projects, including the creation of a bee sanctuary for Franklin’s TK-Kindergarten yard.

District staff additions, appointments highlight final 2023 board meeting: Daniela Wiener was promoted from assistant principal to principal at McKinley Elementary School. The former McKinley principal, Dr. Ashley Benjamin, was promoted to the position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction in the district, and had been working in both that and the principal role during a transitional period.

Bacon is the big deal for new business openings: New openings include Bandit Bikes, El Husuba, Little Hawaii Smoothie Bar, Impasta, Pieces Los Angeles, CoComelon Party Time and Sweet Maple.

Divine Vintage is celebrating one year of creative success on Montana Avenue: Although tiny in size, Divine Vintage celebrated a big milestone after their first year of doing business on Montana Avenue.

Federal labor regulators demand Starbucks reopen shuttered location: The Starbucks corporation may be forced to reopen a location at the Santa Monica Pier that closed in 2022 following a ruling by federal regulators accusing the company of trying to undermine unionization efforts across the country.

Santa Monica Rugby Club hosts Oxford University RFC: The Santa Monica Rugby Club hosted the Oxford University first XV in an enjoyable, albeit somewhat one-sided game played at the grounds of Santa Monica High School, with the match ultimately ending in a 47-7 visitor’s victory.

City Clerk honored: Long-serving City Clerk Denise Anderson-Warren was honored in her last Council meeting before retiring from public service. Anderson-Warren’s first appearance in chambers was a special meeting on Friday, November 21, 2003, and she previously served as Deputy City Clerk before obtaining her certification as a Certified Municipal Clerk. A video showing archived footage of that meeting was shown as part of a tribute to Anderson-Warren.

Building connections beat by beat: Seventh-grade student mentors from John Adams Middle School visited the fifth-grade classroom of Kim Griffin at Will Rogers Learning Community, bringing the boom of drums to form a circle of community.

Council extends free parking in downtown structures for holidays: In an effort to spur last-minute holiday shopping for local residents and visitors, Santa Monica City Council extended free parking in downtown public parking structures from 90 minutes to three hours effective.

