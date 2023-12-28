Today is the second of our annual Year in Review features summarizing the news from 2023. You can find the regular features such as columns, breaking news and calendar listings on our website.

April

Wave of new Spanish and Italian-influenced restaurants continue with Bar Monette in Downtown Santa Monica: Celebrated Canadian chef Sean MacDonald opened his restaurant Bar Monette in Santa Monica. The location filled the space formerly occupied by Little Ruby, the prime location of 109 Santa Monica Blvd.

Two Angel Flight West pilots will be honored at the Endeavor Awards: Longtime volunteer pilots Stephen and Joanna Bobko-Hillenaar were honored at the 2023 Endeavor Awards in a ceremony held at the California Science Center.

Residents and their dog use pool to escape apartment fire: Three residents and one dog were forced to jump into the swimming pool to escape a fire on 4th street. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes and were able to put it out before it spread to any additional units. There were no injuries to residents or first responders, and no residents were displaced.

Supervisors pull proposal to depopulate main jail: A proposal to depopulate the County’s main jail facility was pulled from the County Supervisors agenda following significant pushback.

Women Empowerment Event at Samohi: Samohi students held a Women Empowerment Event at the school. The presentation, organized by Brown Minds Matter (a sub-club of “Legado Latino”) focused on the concerns of Latino women, including gender discrimination and the potential of education to help elevate women. The event included a tribute for Dr. Mireles-Toumanyan to recognize her work on and off the Samohi campus.

COVID 19 emergency declaration comes to an end in Los Angeles county: The emergency declaration over COVID-19 officially came to an end in Los Angeles County, just over three years after it first went into effect in March 2020. The announcement came nearly a month after the City of Santa Monica’s local COVID-19 emergency order and California’s statewide emergency declaration expired on Feb. 28.

Proposal would expand rent control to new construction and single-family-homes: Sacramento lawmakers made another failed effort to revisit rent control rules. The proposal would have expanded rent control to single family homes and new construction but failed to advance paving the way for a ballot measure that will appear on the Nov. 2024 ballot expanding rent control in a similar way.

11 out of a possible 100 families offered affordable housing after waitlist changes: A city program to provide priority affordable housing to descendants of those displaced when several minority neighborhoods were demolished resulted in nine successful applicants. City Hall set aside 100 spots on the Below Market Housing waitlist and while 134 applications were received, only 11 qualified with nine choosing to move forward with a housing placement.

Why do you live here?: The Santa Monica Daily Press asked subscribers why they live in Santa Monica and what make them leave. A total of 27.3% of responding residents lived in Santa Monica for over 40 years, and among the favorite reasons residents choose to stay are weather, closeness to the beach and ocean, lifestyle, community feeling and walkable nature of the city.

Carjacking and a robbery keep SMPD busy: A pair of possible connected carjacking crimes on the Santa Monica/Venice border sent local police departments into high gear. In the first case a man refused to give up his car after being shot at in a beach parking lot and in the second, suspects crashed a stolen vehicle near the Venice border. Later that night in an unrelated case, a man and a woman were robbed at knifepoint while they were on the Pier at.

New outlet from Tijuana-style Tacos 1986 opens on the Colorado Esplanade: The site of what was once Taco Libre became Tacos 1986. Situated in the heart of the tourist district in Santa Monica, this was the seventh outlet the chain has opened in Southern California.

Activists of all ages join the fight against climate change: Phil Glosserman became the Co-Chair of the Southern California chapter of Third Act, a national environmental advocacy organization for people over the age of 60 founded by author and activist Bill Mckibben just a few years ago.

Master Class: Bharatnatyam dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy and her collaborators including Berit Ahlgren and Alanna Morris taught master classes to Santa Monica College dance students at the SMC Core Performance Center ahead of a BroadStage performance of Ramaswamy’s “Let the Crows Come.”

This National Pet Day pay a visit or make a donation to the Santa Monica Animal Shelter: Local officials made an appeal to support the local shelter. Lieutenant Robert Silverstein, the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Administrator, said that they typically get about 500 intakes every year and they can come from a number of different sources, from rescues off of the city streets to returns because a pet can no longer be cared for.

New young adult novel tells the ‘possibly true’ stories of a female pirate: Heal the Bay’s Aquarium under the Santa Monica Pier served as an appropriate venue for the launch of a new young adult novel, An Accidental Pirate: The Possibly True Adventures of Fanny Campbell, by Brooks Almy. Almy was inspired to write the book after coming across a single paragraph about Fanny Campbell in a book about women pirates.

Woman killed in weekend Palisades Crash: The beaches on either side of Santa Monica were both dangerous in April with incidents reported at Dockweiler Beach on April 7 and in Pacific Palisades on April 8. At Dockweiler Beach, a Spring Break party erupted into violence when a shooting wounded three teenagers. Meanwhile, a woman was killed near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into several pedestrians and parked cars, killing one woman and sending two vehicles tumbling down onto the beach

What are those blue creatures on the Santa Monica beach?: Called Velella velella, the creatures float on the surface of the water and have a sail-like structure that juts out from their top that catches the wind and dictates their movement, giving them their colloquial name: By-the-Wind Sailors.

Ruling expands options for suing scooter companies: A court ruling found Bird, the pioneer of dockless scooters, can’t avoid a personal injury lawsuit as the company is not universally exempt from harm caused by poorly parked scooters. After previously moving to Miami and radically altering its corporate structure, Bird ultimately declared bankruptcy at the end of the year.

Two women hospitalized after being hit by a car on Hill Street: The Santa Monica Police Department investigated a multi-victim crash that sent two women to the hospital. According to investigators, a vehicle hit two women (a mother and daughter) and their dog while they were crossing at an unmarked intersection. One woman was unresponsive at the scene and both were taken to UCLA Westwood. The dog was also reportedly injured in the crash.

Montana Avenue Mexican restaurant Horchata rescued at the last moment: Horchata was set to close after serving the community for 10 years. Albertsons, the parent company of Pavilions, had terminated the lease agreement with the family owned and operated restaurant. However, in a last minute reprieve, the owners received an email from Albertsons stating that the grocery store company had retracted its decision and the restaurant could stay.

City to draft an ordinance guaranteeing healthcare workers minimum wage: City Hall pursued a new minimum wage effort targeting local healthcare workers. Council passed a motion to study and draft an ordinance that would guarantee healthcare workers minimum wage of not less than $25 an hour at all hospitals, clinics and psychiatric facilities within the city.

Downtown Santa Monica to renew contract with City to provide park attendant services: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. continued overseeing park attendant services in Tongva, Reed and Palisades Park for the seventh year in a row following some debate among DTSM board members as to whether such work is worth the time and effort and fits within the organization’s mission.

DUI driver arrested: A DUI driver was arrested after running a red light and causing a collision. The driver sped across the intersection at Santa Monica Blvd and 4th Street, traveling against the traffic lights. It struck a second vehicle with enough force to spin the second vehicle 90 degrees. The car then hit a third vehicle that was waiting for a green light.

A $21 million revamp of the Viceroy Hotel adds to the allure of Ocean Avenue: The Viceroy Hotel joined the ranks of the Georgian, the Beacon and the Pierside in reopening its doors following an extensive $21 million renovation. Originally opened in 2000 as the first Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property, the revamped property now features 169 redesigned suites, an all-new poolside experience with an expansive patio, a re-stylized lounge, plus a new signature restaurant and bar called Sugar Plum.

High-end interior design firm from Milan sets up shop in Santa Monica: Bespoke Italian interior architectural agency, the Luca Lanzetta Group, expanded its scope of operations to now include Santa Monica with the opening of a permanent studio at 2421 Michigan Avenue.

Venice Family Clinic’s 44th month-long Art Walk and Auction kicks off in Playa Vista: For the 44th time, artists, galleries and collectors joined forces to put on an art walk and auction in support of the Clinic’s ongoing work. Proceeds from art sales will help fund the Clinic’s work providing comprehensive healthcare services which have vastly expanded since the 1970s to now serve over 45,000 people across West LA and the South Bay, including many in Santa Monica.

Pilot programs invite Big Brother into buses and the downtown library: City Hall launched a pair of pilot programs that combine advancements in artificial intelligence with existing camera technology to identify wrongdoing and theoretically increase quality of life in some areas in town. The City’s Department of Transportation is the lead agency for the two programs and neither will cost Santa Monica anything during the testing phase. The first put cameras on buses to track traffic violations and the second used automated cameras to monitor city property.

Beach cleanup gathers hundreds of pounds of trash: Over 750 volunteers gathered at Santa Monica Beach for Heal the Bay’s Nothin’ But Sand Earth Month Cleanup. Over 266 lbs of trash and 25 lbs of recycling were removed from the beach during the event.

Santa Monica-born Jensen Bering stars in new Nickelodeon TV show: A new Nickelodeon show titled Erin and Aaron debuted featuring Santa Monica-born actor and musician Jensen Gering in one of the lead roles. The show follows the lives of two young step siblings who share a same-sounding name and a passion for music, as they navigate their lives following their parents’ marriage. Gering plays 14-year-old Aaron.

Child predator with Santa Monica history arrested in Oregon: A former employee of St. Monica’s Catholic Church was arrested in Oregon as part of a string operation targeting child predators. Sean Baba, 29, was one of six individuals identified and arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Commemoration of Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument takes place: The first in-person commemoration of the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument took place since the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

Ketamine infusion therapy clinic Kure opens on Wilshire Blvd: A clinic that utilizes ketamine to address root causes of mental and chronic physical health issues opened at 2730 Wilshire Blvd. A second ketamine business, Gateway Clinic, led by husband and wife team Clay Kohler and Ariane Sommer, also opened on Montana.

Berkeley’s ban on natural gas is overturned setting “an important precedent for future cases”: Berkeley’s measure that banned the use of natural gas in new construction was overturned by a federal appeals court, thus supporting the argument made by restaurant owners who claimed that the city bypassed federal energy regulations when it approved the ordinance. In September 2022, Santa Monica joined over 60 other cities across California, including Berkeley, in passing all-electric building codes.

Armed robber could serve 20 years for 26 day crime spree: A serial armed robber connected to at least one gas station robbery in Santa Monica was arrested. Namir Malik Ali Greene, 23, from Los Angeles was arrested after 31 robberies (or attempted robberies) of gas stations/convenience stores and at least two carjackings during a three and a half week crime spree.

Coming soon to a parking structure near you: Rooftop Cinema Club: The rooftop level of Parking Structure 6 (PS 6) in Downtown Santa Monica could soon be transformed into an outdoor movie theater complete with two large LED screens, a snack stand, bar and 450 seats. Rooftop Cinema Club, a company that converts outdoor spaces into movie-viewing venues, submitted a proposal to lease the rooftop space of the parking structure located on 2nd Street.

Nothing corny, apart from maybe the batter, at Hot Dog on a Stick opening: Hot Dog on a Stick hosted a public reopening celebration at its location next to the Santa Monica Pier. Hot Dog on a Stick first opened its doors over 77 years ago. While the company has since opened multiple locations across the state, the original bright red building remains special, replacing the prior building with a new 50% larger version.

Sewage spill won’t affect Santa Monica sun worshipers: An estimated 250,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Angeles River and out into the waters of Long Beach Harbor and San Pedro Bay, prompting beach closures in those communities but local beaches were unaffected.

More rent control units were returned to the market than were withdrawn in 2022: In 2022, more rent controlled units were returned to the rental market (32) than were withdrawn (29) and while more units were also returned in 2021, the phenomenon is relatively rare occurring just six times since the city established rent control (1992, 1995, 2010, 2013, 2021 and 2022).

Diner injured after homeless man smashes table mid-meal: Two individuals were seated at a restaurant when they were approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect picked up two chairs and slammed them onto the table. According to SMPD, the victim fell to the ground during the altercation and cut his hand on broken dishwater on the floor. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for the lacerations.

Los Angeles County “remains an abortion safe haven”: After the Supreme Court voted to protect access to a widely used abortion drug, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors member Lindsey Horvath told the Daily Press that Los Angeles County “remains an abortion safe haven, where everyone’s right to safe, comprehensive, culturally-competent healthcare, including abortion, is protected.”

SMC celebrates opening of new campus in Malibu: Over a decade after first being introduced as a concept, the Malibu satellite campus of Santa Monica College finally became a reality. The three acre campus opened its doors to students and a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house were held in April to celebrate the occasion.

A tale of racism and love for two Santa Monica brothers: It was March of 1994 and Peter Slate was dancing at a nightclub on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. According to witnesses, Slate, who was biracial, was dancing with a white woman when a white man confronted him, leading to a brief argument before another white man smashed a beer bottle against Slate’s head, leaving him bloodied and missing an eye. Peter Slate passed away in a car accident in 2003, but his younger brother Nico Slate published a book, Brothers: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Race, examining the events of that night, the effects they had on his brother’s life and his own and the role that race played in all of it.

Running fundraiser: The Fartleks, a group of Track & Field athletes at Samohi, raised money for local nonprofit The Painted Turtle through sponsored races including the UCLA Bruins 5K and the Big 5K at the Los Angeles Marathon. The Painted Turtle has provided more than 138,000 camp experiences to children and their families — absolutely free of charge — since 2004.

Glass walls and large windows emerge as point of debate in design of future Roosevelt and Lincoln campuses: Community fears over glass-walled classrooms reached a fever pitch at an SMMUSD meeting, with a host of public speakers opposing large glass walls for newly constructed classrooms.

Peter Provenzale leaves behind a legacy in Santa Monica’s trees: Peter Provenzale, who worked tirelessly to protect the City’s urban forest, was remembered at a public memorial ceremony after an over-20-year career in forestry. During that career, Provenzale played a pivotal role in maintaining and fostering thriving urban trees. During his eight years working as an Urban Forest Supervisor in Santa Monica, he tended to trees on every single street in the City.

30th Anniversary at the School on Wheels: Over 200 volunteers joined School on Wheels staff and board members for brunch at the Santa Monica Bay Women’s Club to kick off their 30th Anniversary celebrations with an award ceremony.

City settles all Uller abuse claims for a total of $229.8 million: Santa Monica settled claims deriving from sexual abuse allegations at the Police Activities League for $122.5 million bringing the total from the Eric Uller case to $229.8 million.

Council votes unanimously to incorporate gender neutral restrooms in all applicable new builds: The City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance, and associated design standards, requiring that multi-stall, gender neutral public restrooms be incorporated in all newly constructed buildings for which a complete building permit application is submitted to the City on or after July 1.

Answer at your peril as calls, texts and emails become fertile ground for scammers: Americans lost $8.8 billion to scams in 2022, up more than 30 percent from 2021. In the Los Angeles area, 142,784 reports of fraud were recorded in 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, officials tracked another 34,417 reports. The most common type of scam in Los Angeles are “imposter scams,” where the criminal impersonates someone to solicit money from the victim.

