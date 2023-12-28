SUB HEAD: SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On Around Town has where to eat, drink & party in and around Santa Monica on New Year’s Eve, including aProm Party at the Victorian, Marina del Rey Fireworks, foodie parties at the Proper Hotel, Rustic Canyon, Wally’s, and much more!

NYE @ The Victorian: Ring in 2024 at their 5th Annual Prom NYE celebration. $60 tickets include entry to the main floor and upstairs plus: Spiked Punch, Photo Booths, Prom King & Queen, Confetti Countdown, Champagne, and Hors d’oeuvres! @ 2640 Main St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-santa-monica-the-victorian-tickets-767931211927

NYE @ The Bungalow: “Ride the wave to midnight with us as we countdown to the New Year! Keep a glass in hand from our premium hosted bar while you dance into 2024 under the disco ball. DJ’s Kayper and Graham Funke will keep you grooving all night long. Life is Better at The Bungalow this New Year’s Eve, your home away from home. Secure your tables, tickets and raise a glass to our biggest party of the year!” $149 @ 101 Wilshire Blvd. https://thebungalow.ticketsauce.com/e/new-years-eve-2024-at-the-bungalow-santa-monica

Ring In the New Year @ SaMo Ice: “Looking for the perfect way to ring in the New Year with your family? Look no further! Ice at Santa Monica invites you to a heartwarming and unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration tailored for families and kids of all ages. You’ll experience ice skating under the stars, delicious food and drinks and the excitement of a countdown to midnight (East Coast time). 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. https://iceatsantamonica.com/santa-monica-events/

Year’s Eve Comedy Shows At The Crow: Two NYE shows including a G-rated show at 5p.m. and a more adult show at 8p.m. @ 2525 Michigan Ave. https://jetbook.co/e/new-years-eve-comedy-show-at-the-crow40yl

Moonlight Fireworks Cruise: 3 Decks, 2 DJs plus Premium Open Bar, Complimentary Appetizers & Buffet-Style Dinner for ALL aboard Entertainer Yacht in Marina Del Rey. $239 https://vipnightlife.com/events/la-new-years-eve-moonlight-fireworks-cruise-2024

New Year’s Eve 2023 Musical Revue at SMPlayhouse: Champagne and sparkling juice and delightful sweets and savories accompany the 54th anniversary of this rousing, family-friendly Rudie-DeCarlo in-person multi-media New Year’s event with live Playhouse artists and special guests streaming from around the globe joining in the singing, dancing, humor and other delights culled from 6 decades of audience favorite Santa Monica Playhouse productions. There ae two show times Sunday, Dec. 31: Early show at 7:00 before moving on to their next celebration or attending the late show at 10:30 and celebrating the changeover to the New Year in the theatre. @ 1211 4th St. http://SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com

Marina del Rey New Years Glow Party & Fireworks: Celebrate the arrival of 2024 at the annual GLOW Party in Burton Chace Park and New Year’s Eve Fireworks show in the Marina del Rey channel. The event offers family-friendly festivities such as DJ music, live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, photo booths and more. Ring in the new year with a fun fireworks display that will light up the sky over the water! Shot from the South Jetty, the 20-minute show begins at 8:59 p.m. and another at 11:59 p.m. and can be viewed from anywhere in the Marina. Popular viewing spots include Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. https://events.visitmdr.com/event/marina_del_rey_new_years_eve_fireworks_show

Food Focused New Year’s Eve Parties Around Town :

NYE Masquerade Ball at Calabra: The outdoor rooftop restaurant and bar at Santa Monica Proper invites guests to ring in the new year surrounded by ocean breezes and the glittering lights of the west side. The Mediterranean and Californian destination has several options for guests to celebrate. From 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., gather poolside for a live DJ, passed bites and specialty cocktails, along with a celebratory Veuve Clicquot toast at midnight. $100/person. 700 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.properhotel.com/santa-monica/restaurants-bars/calabra/

Cassia: For New Year’s Eve, Bryant and team are preparing a New Orleans-inspired, prix-fixe, family-style menu that showcases how Southeast Asia and France have influenced this vibrant city’s cuisine. Highlights include “Muffuletta” Turnip Cake with tasso, mortadella, salami, Chinese sausage, provolone & giardiniera, Spicy Crawfish & Scallop Étouffée, Vegetarian “Dirty” Fried Rice with walnut paté, salted duck egg, shiitake & peanut, Spicy Lamb Frites with cumin shoestring fries, Sichuan chili & scallion yogurt, Bananas Foster Bread Pudding, alongside some of Cassia’s year-round classics (Vietnamese Sunbathing Prawns, Chickpea Curry) and so much more. There will be French wines and NOLA-inspired cocktails to pair. $110/person. @ 1314 7th St. https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/cassia/events/cassia-new-years-eve-2023-2023-12-31

Élephante: Countdown to 2024 at Élephante! Join us for a special New Year’s Eve dinner with celebratory champagne and cocktails. Ring in the New Year with a midnight toast and a DJ spinning all night long. 1332 2nd St Rooftop https://www.elephantela.com/event/new-years-eve/

Esters Champagne All Day: Our New Year’s Resolution? DRINK MORE CHAMPAGNE. We’re kicking off our “Champagne Resolutions” on New Year’s Eve by slashing prices on ALL Champagne bottles on our wine list for ALL OF 2024. From our favorite grower Champagnes to legendary houses, join us on this “sparkling” journey as we dive deeper into one of the world’s greatest wines with some of the BEST prices in town. We all deserve to treat ourselves to one of life’s little luxuries without breaking the bank. Throughout the day, we’re also pouring 5 exquisite Champagnes by-the-glass, including one from a magnum, to pair with a Caviar Platter and Happy Hour-priced Oysters, as well as a complimentary photo booth starting at 7:30 p.m. Revel early with friends over a few bottles of bubbly or have a cute dinner before heading out to a party. Walk-ins are welcome, but we encourage reservations for the evening. 12 – 10p.m. @ 1314 7th St. https://resy.com/cities/la/esters-wine-shop-and-bar?date=2023-12-31

The Georgian New Year’s Eve Party: Spread across numerous floors of the hotel and in reverence of the 1920s – 1950s when extravagance was the name of the game. The champagne will be flowing, the rugs cut, surprise guests, New Year’s resolutions made (and broken), and world-class food, drinks, and music spread across every inch of our beautiful hotel. $250 includes the party with 3 open bars and passed hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast by Ruinart, 3 distinct live music experiences throughout the hotel, Tarot card reading in library, & Champagne and dessert room. @ 1415 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-georgian-new-years-eve-party-tickets-769292774397

LouLou New Years Eve Dinner Party: “Turn your New Year’s Eve dinner into the best celebration and say goodbye to 2023 in style. Ring in 2024 with 1 prix fixe 4 course menu, 2 DJ’s, 2 Rooms, Live Saxophone, party favors, confetti storms, and our magical countdown” @ 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.loulousantamonica.com/events

Melisse: $595 person gets you a tasting menu full of “intricate hors d’oeuvres, seafood-forward dishes, and world-renowned meats.” @ 1104 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.exploretock.com/melisse/

Westside Winder Wonderland NYE Ball ﻿at Mon Ami: Step into a magical Winter Wonderland at the Westside Winter Wonderland NYE Ball at the stunning Mon Ami in Santa Monica by the beach. Ring in the New Year with glitz and glam at the Westside’s hottest NYE party Immerse yourself in a night of glamor with hosted hors d’oeuvres, a live Jazz Quartet, beats from DJ Richie Rich, a Hot Toddy Station, Champagne Toast, party favors, multiple bars, photo ops, cabanas, and a countdown to ring in the New Year. @ 1541 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/westside-winter-wonderland-nye-ball-2024-at-mon-ami-tickets-777337265687

Pasjoli: The French fine dining restaurant is doing two seatings for a 10-course NYE set menu, with options to dine indoors or in their secret outdoor garden. The first seating is $225 per person, while the second seating is $275 (with two additional dishes). Expect dishes such as gnocchi parisienne topped with white truffle, prime rib au jus, and riz au lait for dessert. @ 2732 Main St. https://www.pasjoli.com/nye2023

Rustic Canyon: Chef/Owner Jeremy Fox and team are offering a very seasonal and elegant, family-style menu, with highlights including a Carta de Musica with leaves & things, Pastina with chicken consommé, parmigiano & truffles, Smoked Black Cod Mosaic, Mt. Tam Cheese with hoshigaki and more. $125-$175 /person with wine pairings and bubbles for $75/person. @ 1119 Wilshire Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/rustic-canyon/events/rustic-canyon-new-years-eve-2023-2023-12-31-2

Wally’s New Years Eve Party: They are offering a prix-fixe menu with white truffle pizza, prime rib eye cap & a seafood tower, along with a DJ and midnight champagne toast. @ 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.wallywine.com/restaurants/#santa-monica

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town New Year’s Eve.