Samohi Choir: The Santa Monica High School Choirs ended a busy week for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District musical performances by bringing its 18th winter concert, entitled “Motus Perpetuus,” to Barnum Hall. Samohi students dressed in their finest attires for the show, which featured showcases from the tenor-bass chorus, the combined ensembles, the Samohi chorale along with the madrigal ensemble and the combined middle school ensembles, the chamber singers and the treble chorus. While the audience was taking their seats, special opening performances were heard from Samohi student-led groups the Barbershop, Beautyshop, Valkyries and T-Tones. Following the final combined ensembles selection, “Does the World Say?” by Kyle Pederson, all Santa Monica Choral Program Alumni were invited to join the combined ensembles on stage for a traditional singing of the Hallelujah Chorus and the Samohi Hymn of Praise. Samohi choir students already have a busy schedule lined up for 2024, including the “Café Samo” performance in January, a “Cathedral Classics” show in April and the Spring Celebration Concert in May. The Samohi winter concert took place after a variety of winter performances throughout the district, including from the Samohi orchestras, the John Adams Middle School choir, the Lincoln Middle School band and the Malibu choirs.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler