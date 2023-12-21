MUSIC GIFT SUGGESTIONS

I originally intended to identify some super duper box sets of music, LPs/CDs/DVDs/Blue Ray, hi-definition, cool presentations like a fake phonograph or Ray Charles’s suitcase. But as happens at holiday time, I got overwhelmed, probably like you. But I will complete this column, and you still have to complete your shopping for your music aficionados. Good luck. Christmas Eve is in three days, and Hanukkah is movin’ on. Try mail order if it’s not too late, probably is, or jump in the car and drive to Hollywood where you will find all you need and millions more at Amoeba. Or try Westside’s Record Surplus, tiny but closer. Best bet: reference my past five columns for local ideas, that may not involve any travel or even wrapping. Happy Holidays, y’all, Peace on Earth.

WHO’S THE BEST GUITARIST?

The Stones ever had? Not Ron Wood, not even Keith. It was MICK TAYLOR, and if you want

at the instrumental breaks in “Dead Flowers,” live at the world-famous Marquee Club in London, 1971. That boy could play. Still can. And with your eyes closed you can recognize his style in 20 seconds. He never showed off, but was always exquisitely perfect for the moment. Impeccable taste. Especially for someone barely out of their teens, shoved into the brightest spotlight in rock ‘n’ roll. Taylor came in for what he thought was some session work but so impressed the Glimmer Twins (M&K) that he was signed up to replace the just-deceased Brian Jones, and two days later, 7/5/69, at the age of 20, debuted as the new Stones guitarist in front of a Hyde Park concert crowd of a quarter million.

Oh, to have been there! But the summer before, I was at one of those famous free Hyde Park concerts, not sure about the date but I think it was Pink Floyd, T. Rex and Jethro Tull. Or it may have been Ten Years After, Fleetwood Mac (when they were a real blues band with a procession of phenom guitarists), Family, Fairport Convention. Why would I not know? Because I wandered in after it started and was at the very back of a quarter million or so, where the figures on stage were ants and the sound was a bit indiscernible. Or it may have been a concert with Brit darlings unknown and/or unwanted by Yank audiences. (The Action? Junior’s Eyes? Clouds??) I keenly assessed the possibilities of gaining closer ground and could not see a path forward that would not get me arrested or punched, so I kept wandering, to explore London. Oh well. I did wind up on Carnaby Street, at the Beatles’ Apple clothing shop, and thought about buying Ringo’s fleece jacket – no, not his brand, a one-off Tibetan-style, beautifully embroidered sleeveless affair, quite impractical, a coat he wore and let go – but it was $75, a month’s pay for a GI. Oh well.

Mick Taylor performed and reminisced twice on my cable TV series, “Not Just Another LA Music Show,” straight outta SM, and Eagle Rock. He said he had never before both talked and performed on a TV show. “They either wanted me to tell stories as part of a panel of dinosaurs, or to just play and shut up.”

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! – BILLY GIBBONS & FRIENDS – This will be very electric blues rock guitar heaven. And in the lil ol Troubadour? Look out. ZZ Top co-founder Gibbons was a phenom at 16, praised and promoted by none other than Jimi. He’s in a class by himself. And his friends? God, or The Devil, might flash onto the stage, all strapped into their Strats. Even with only Billy’s terrestrial friends, it could be jaw-dropping. Thurs 7 p.m., The Troubadour, W. Hollywood, $55.

Tonight! – CELSO & DARRYL – Go. Just go. I’m not going to write a paragraph about how great they are. Look up the two dozen I’ve already published. Of course, you have got to love the blues. If you do, you will be, well, delighted. Thurs 8 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10. (No, seriously, only 10 bucks, parking structure next door to Harvelle’s, small room with great sound, cheap drinks – really, just what do you want?)

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Looking for something different? But really good? And on a Monday? EVERY Monday? They’ll even be there Christmas night – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

Next Thurs – RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON – When two outstanding singer-songwriter-pickers get together in one band for one night, you know it’s going to be worth the money. Especially when it’s free. As it always is at the cozy, friendly, live music nearly every night Cinema Bar. (See Hot Club of Los Angeles listing, above. So this week there are two HIGHLY RECOMMENDEDs at one venue – highly unusual, so take advantage, it’s so near Santa Monica.) Thurs 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! – MAYOR PHIL BROCK’S HOLIDAY CELEBRATION ON THE PIER – At the Carousel, inside, everyone is invited. According to Pier Pontiff Jim Harris, “It’s the Mayoral Transition Ceremony at 5:30, the Samohi Choir performing at Rusty’s at 5, and the Lincoln Middle School choir at the Merry-Go-Round at 4:45, the same time that Santa Claus is due to arrive. Bob Baker’s Marionettes will bookend the Mayoral Transition,” Harris said, “at 5 and 6:30. Rusty’s will also have more activities, including the rock band Plow Posture, Samohi alumni. We’ll have other family activities, it will all be indoors so never mind the weather,” said Pier Director Harris.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band that really smokes! Note: he will be there Christmas Eve, and New Years Eve. (The cover New Years Eve goes up to $25 advance, $35 at the door, but I think this would be the perfect place to celebrate that event. Party favors, noise makers and champagne at midnight are included and BBQ, tacos and more available out back.) Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 12/31, 1/7, 14, 21, 28; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 1/1, 8, 15, 22, 29;DUDAMEL, LA PHIL, MAHLER 6, Disney Hall, 1/11/ 12; Whisky a Go Go 60th Anniversary presents LOVE. “FOREVER CHANGES,” W. Hollywood, 1/14/24; ALAN PASQUA-DAREK OLES DUO, Sam First. 1/19, 20: RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON, Cinema Bar, 1/25/24; BOOKER T. JONES, The Soraya, 2/2/24; HOT TUNA acoustic, McCabe’s, 2/10/24; ROBERT FRIPP, David Singleton, An Evening of Conversation, Questions, Insights, McCabe’s, 3/3/24; ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS, The Soraya, 4/21/24. “LA TRAVIATA,” LA Opera. 4/6, 14, 18, 21, 24, 27; RHIANNON GIDDENS, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 4/25; “TURANDOT,” LA Opera, 5/18, 26, 30, 6/2, 5, 8; CHRIS STAPLETON, Hollywood Bowl, 6/26, 27; ROLLING STONES, SoFi Stadium, 7/10, 13.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him attherealmrmusic@gmail.com