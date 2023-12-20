More than 400 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Santa Monica walkers, volunteers, sponsors and supporters raised more than $122,000 at this year’s walk October 22 at the Walk at Crescent Bay Park, helping the Alzheimer’s Association reach $1.62 million in total funds raised across its 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series. The series’ goal is to raise a total of $1.7 million by the end of the year, and donations are accepted through December 31st at act.alz.org/santamonica.

The series took place between September and November and featured 12 community Walk to End Alzheimer’s across Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.

Funds raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series remain local and support the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Association offers free, local support groups, education classes and social engagement opportunities online, via phone and in-person.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) is available day or night, 365 days a year.

The Association meets with legislators at every level of government to advocate for those facing a dementia diagnosis and their caregivers.

The Association currently invests more than $360 million in more than 1,000 active research projects across six continents as well as many of the leading institutions in Southern California.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In California alone, there are 690,000 people living with the disease.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Submitted by Allyson Laughlin