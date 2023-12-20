As January fast approaches we first think of celebrating the New Year, but then we must also think about another event that has unfortunately become an annual occurrence, the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. And the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) needs your help.

Over a total of three nights across the whole of Greater Los Angeles — and that includes Los Angeles County, along with Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties — teams of volunteers equipped with warm clothing and clipboards will venture forth into the streets and begin the unenviable but essential task of counting the number of individuals who appear to be living in homelessness outside, in cars, tents and other make-shift shelters.

And on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 8 p.m. to midnight, a number of compassionate volunteers will gather at St. Monica’s Church, at the intersection of 7th St and California Ave and begin counting the homeless in Santa Monica.

The purpose of the point-in-time count is to obtain a snapshot of the homeless population. By undertaking the task across the region simultaneously, officials hope to make it less likely to accidentally double count or miss individuals who move around. The number of people in shelters is also calculated at the same time.

While the count is mandated by the US Department of Housing and Urban development, it also helps officials to gain a better idea of the number of people living in homelessness, demographic trends among the population, and locations of concentration. This data is used to inform local and regional efforts to address homelessness and can affect how resources are allocated.

But in order to accomplish this Herculean task, the LAHSA relies on volunteer efforts and applications to participate in the 2024 Homeless Count in Santa Monica now being accepted. The 2022 count was delayed and modified to reduce interaction and the 2021 count was canceled altogether.

You can register by visiting the website theycountwillyou.org/volunteer and following the instructions to RSVP. This year, LAHSA is running the operation slightly differently and fewer volunteers will be needed, just 75 in fact for the City of Santa Monica, compared to last year, when 300 were utilized.

Results from the 2023 count showed that homelessness increased by about 9% countywide and by 45% the Santa Monica area. LAHSA released the results that showed the increase was driven almost entirely by huge spikes in the western and southern regions of the county, including the area covering Santa Monica. Nationwide, homelessness increased by about 12% last year.

According to the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count website, “the results of the count is just one tool the city and jurisdictions across the country use to respond to the homelessness crisis … Addressing homelessness continues to be a top priority in Santa Monica and the city is allocating unprecedented resources to addressing the impacts of homelessness on our streets and ensuring a Clean & Safe community.”

“Volunteering for the homeless count is one way community members can currently assist with efforts to address homelessness … The count would not be possible without the volunteers who come together across the county.”

For any additional information, you can email homelesscount@lahsa.org or call 213-683-3333.

