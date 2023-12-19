Housing in Santa Monica, Opening Friday, February 2 at the Santa Monica History Museum.

From the Tongva people to its contemporary beach town metropolis, the exhibition delves into the heart of Santa Monica’s housing legacy by providing perspectives on policy and development. It moves to poignant narratives of migration, affordability, redlining, restrictive covenants, and the ever-relevant topic of rent control.

Addressing contemporary housing challenges faced by Santa Monica and the region, the exhibition further explores affordable housing, support systems for those experiencing homelessness, equity and inclusion, and the importance of historic preservation in maintaining the city’s cultural identity.

Rob Schwenker, Executive Director of the Santa Monica History Museum, emphasizes the critical role of understanding the past to navigate today’s complex and dynamic concerns, “Housing is perhaps the preeminent issue in our region and across all of California. It is critical to understand where we’ve been and how we got here.” The exhibition takes an immersive examination of the city’s architectural heritage, environmental dynamics, and the complex interplay of socio-political factors.

Visitors are invited to engage with the future through interactive models and thought provoking questions like “What makes a home?” and “Why does Santa Monica look the way it does today?” The exhibition centers around the future of housing, encouraging contemplation of the evolving nature of residential spaces.

UnHoused: A History of Housing in Santa Monica at the Santa Monica History Museum seeks to foster community dialogue about the past, present, and future of housing. It emphasizes that housing is not merely a structure but a reflection of community, inclusivity, and shared heritage.

Since 1975, The museum has been sharing the rich, diverse history of the Santa Monica Bay Area. They are committed to serving the community by providing access to dynamic exhibitions highlighting the depth and complexity of collective history through our extensive collection of historical objects and an exceptional image archive. They offer ongoing programming, pop-up exhibitions, and community events. The museum is located at 1350 7th Street, www.SantaMonicaHistory.org.

Submitted by Lisa Dannenbaum, Director of Communications and Visual Content