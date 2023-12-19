PIRCH, a leading retailer of luxury kitchen, bathroom and outdoor appliances in Southern California, is proud to announce Steven Crutchfield as director of its eighth Southern California showroom in Santa Monica.

Steven Crutchfield joins PIRCH from the world of luxury fashion, last successfully opening the Men’s Store for Louis Vuitton on Rodeo Drive. Before that, he was with Saks Fifth Avenue in two different locations including the Beverly Hills Flagship in senior leadership positions. Previous roles include Tesla, Bloomingdale’s, CHANEL and Neiman Marcus. A lover of all the finer things in life as well as the beauty of living in Southern California, Steven is thrilled to be opening the Santa Monica Flagship for PIRCH.

“Since moving to Los Angeles I have always had a fondness for the easy, breezy but still luxuriously fabulous Santa Monica community. I cannot wait to swing open our doors and invite all of LA to experience the magic of our Santa Monica Showroom,” says Crutchfield.

PIRCH will bring their signature client-focused, elevated retail experience to the Westside for the first time, as well as its PIRCH Premier program for trade customers. Serving both the design community and the savvy consumer, PIRCH Santa Monica will feature a working kitchen display complete with chefs demonstrating the most advanced cooking technology, numerous expertly-designed kitchen and bath lifestyle installations, and the latest and greatest in appliances, plumbing, fixtures, tile, surfaces, hardware, cabinetry and more, from top names such as Sub-Zero, Wolf & Cove, Thermador, Gaggenau, Dornbracht, Hestan and Lynx.

Notably, PIRCH is the exclusive Waterworks Boutique Partner of Los Angeles and Orange County, and will feature the largest Waterworks display of any Boutique Partner in Southern California inside their new Santa Monica Showroom. Other noteworthy elements of the showroom include two live Galley workstation displays, and an outdoor area featuring products for outdoor cooking, refrigeration, cabinetry, plumbing, and more to create the ultimate outdoor entertaining space.

PIRCH Santa Monica is estimated to open early 2024 and will be located at 2520 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404.

Submitted by PIRCH