In the latest chapter of the story starring Santa Monica’s famed Civic Auditorium, Council voted unanimously to instruct the City to issue a public notice to solicit letters of interest for the long-term lease of this historic landmark.

This item, raised in Tuesday’s meeting, was made at the request of Councilmember Gleam Davis and Mayor Pro Tem Negrete. Specifically, the City Manager is being asked to prepare a public notice that shall indicate that the City will maintain ownership of the Civic Auditorium and will consider entering into a long-term lease.

In addition, the public notice should indicate that the City is seeking letters of interest from individuals and/or entities that have the experience to operate the facility as a thriving entertainment and cultural arts venue, experience working with projects with landmark restrictions and express intention to preserve the distinguishing historical landmark attributes of the facility, to the greatest extent possible, and has the demonstrated financial wherewithal to operate the facility without any financial contribution from the City

This unassuming building located near the intersection of Main St and Pico Blvd positively drips with local history. It opened in summer 1958, then the second-largest auditorium in Los Angeles County. The Academy Awards were held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium for eight consecutive years from 1961. The 38th Academy Awards ceremony, held in 1968, was hosted by Bob Hope and marked the first time the event was broadcast live in color. The two most nominated films were Dr. Zhivago and The Sound of Music. Just about every notable musical act has played here at one time or another, including Pink Flloyd, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, David Bowie, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Prince and Bob Dylan.

The Santa Monica Civic Auditorium is zoned for recreational use and is designated as a City landmark to preserve its historic features. However, it is currently deemed seismically unsafe and has been closed since 2013, except for a small meeting space in the East Wing that ultimately closed in 2020. Parts of the property’s parking lot have already been repurposed as a childcare educational facility and an athletic field.

Past efforts to find a partner to help reopen the building have failed and at present, the City lacks the budget and staff to rehabilitate and reopen the site on its own. However, in 2022, the City declared the property as “surplus” under the Surplus Land Act (SLA) in response to an inquiry regarding potential reuse of the site. The designation is required before any lease or sale of civic property can occur, but State regulators told the Daily Press that any use of a previously vacant building, even by the city itself, required completion of the SLA process if the State deemed the proposed use “nonessential.”

Once property has entered the SLA process, municipalities must engage in good faith negotiations with interested parties, but they do not have to come to an agreement. The state gives priority to housing, education and park use, but if the SLA process does not yield a new use, the City could pursue other kinds of projects without state regulation.

Two bidders emerged during the process, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Community Corporation of Santa Monica. Council rejected the latter and the former voluntarily discontinued its proposal allowing the city to clear the Surplus Land Act and pursue other partners for the site. At the start of the process, the City said it had no intention to sell or redevelop the property and those requirements were reiterated in the proposal at Council.

Outside of the municipal process, local nonprofit the Santa Monica Conservancy has filed an application to have the building added to the National Register of Historic Places (NHRP). According to the Conservancy, listing in the Register is honorific, recognizing important places, and does not affect property rights or add additional regulatory requirements beyond those already established with city zoning and Landmark status.

The Conservancy says that as a financial incentive, listing in the NHRP does provide opportunities for federal and state tax incentives to attract private investment, as well as grants and use of State Historic Building Code alternatives that could make a critical difference when analyzing the feasibility of any project or venture.

“They have now certified that we have met all the requirements of the Surplus Land Act, which leaves it to the city now, to determine what to do with the land,” Davis said. “We know at least there seem to be rumors … and in the city there is at least one group that is interested in making all of the necessary infrastructure improvements to the Civic as well as operating it.”

“It seemed to me that while we certainly want to welcome their interest, we should determine whether or not there is anyone else that is also willing to [agree to] the terms set forth in this item … And of course, to propose a plan that would not require any financial contribution from the city as we are not in a position to provide any,” Davis reiterated.

This item raised little to no discussion and the motion was made with no amendments by Davis and seconded by Negrete and Council ultimately voted unanimously 7-0 to move ahead.

scott.snowden@smdp.com