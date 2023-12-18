In the midst of a performance-heavy week for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, the bands of Lincoln Middle School took to the stage on Dec. 14, bringing in a packed house of parents and other locals.

Performances included showcases from the symphonic, jazz and concert bands, as well as the wind symphony and wind ensemble. Along with the concert, raffle tickets were sold throughout the evening benefitting the wind ensemble’s upcoming tour and performance in San Francisco, taking place from March 21-24, 2024.

Both the wind ensemble and the wind symphony auditioned and were accepted to perform at Disney’s California Adventure, with the ensemble performing at the Disneyland resort in December and the symphony performance set for March 7, 2024. The theme of the Disney shows is music from scary movies, which doubled as the theme for the 2023 winter concert.

“I want to thank my students for working hard this first semester and showing me that they too share my passion for music,” stated Director of Bands Salvador Muñoz in the concert program.

