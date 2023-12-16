The Santa Monica City Council Tuesday approved a project to replace and improve the playground at Douglas Park.

The new playground will be universally accessible — the fifth of its kind to be built in Santa Monica — welcoming children of diverse abilities to play and enjoy. The replacement advances the city’s Clean & Safe key strategic priority, aimed at protecting open spaces and enhancing clean and safe neighborhoods, including parks for recreation and leisure activities.

The playground replacement project will kick off in 2024 and will include two community workshops and other opportunities for community input. The first community workshop will feature a presentation on potential concepts, options and themes for the playground. Feedback from this first community workshop will be incorporated and the preferred concept design will be presented in the second and final community workshop, planned for summer 2024.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and completed in summer 2025.

“I’m thrilled to see this project kick off in the coming months,” Mayor Phil Brock said. “I look forward to seeing the first concept designs and have Douglas Park join Marine Park, Ishihara Park, the South Beach Playground, and the North Beach Playground in being Santa Monica’s next universally accessible playground.”

Project updates will be available at santamonica.gov/places/parks/douglas-park

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Public Information Officer