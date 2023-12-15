Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar has announced that it will close on Friday, January 5, 2024. “The neighborhood spot for artisanal pizza has been a part of the local community for over a decade, and it has been a pleasure to serve all of our loyal guests,” said a statement provided by Lettuce Entertain You, the company that owns the business.

“We’re grateful to the Stella Barra team for bringing Lettuce’s signature hospitality to Southern California and for their commitment to providing the Santa Monica community with great food and service over the years.”

The company declined to provide any additional information about the closure or the reasons behind it. The adjoining M Street Kitchen closed several years ago 2018 and the company operated the space as an event venue. No information was available about future uses of the Stella Barra space.

SMDP Staff

This story was updated to reflect the statement was provided on behalf of the company and not an individual