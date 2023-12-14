MUSIC GIFT SUGGESTIONS

When most people think of Cuban culture, they hear music. True enough. And the cuisine is great too. But from my visit there a few years ago, I have to put their art on a level with the music. It is everywhere, part of everyday life, it is colorful, explosive, thought-provoking, it is often cutting edge, overwhelmingly excellent. That is how I became interested in going to Cuba, after seeing an exhibit some years ago at one of our airport galleries. (Also spoke with Tom Hayden there, not long before he passed, and bought his excellent book on Cuba, “Listen, Yankee! Why Cuba Matters,” so I could get an autograph, that I now treasure. Hewrote that I should “keep writing,” so, blame Hayden. He might have meant that I was no good and needed a lot more practice.)

That’s when I met the energy whirlwind named Sandra Levinson, who founded the Center for Cuban Studies (CCS) in New York in 1972. The next year a bomb was set off in their office. Levinson was, fortunately, the only one there at the time. She survived, and was back at work the next day, to clean up and reopen. The CCS is first and foremost educational. It deals in facts about Cuba and its 1959 revolution, to counter the propaganda coming from anti-Castro forces, and the U.S. government at the time. There was a lot of it then, still is. The trade embargo JFK ordered in 1962 is still in effect. Most Americans don’t know that.

One of the effects is that artists can’t get materials. Canvases, brushes, paint, cameras, pencils, ceramics. But they are incredibly creative and productive with what is around, and the quality is sometimes stunning. CCS could certainly use your contributions. But here’s a win-win. Every year they produce a colorful calendar of the work of Cuban artists, and the 2024 is something I’m loving more each time I flip through it. (See February, above.) I love calendars – art you are reminded of every day, every month.

If you order very soon, Levinson promises to get it to you by Christmas. $25, $20 for CCS members. (Oh, go ahead.) $10 each if you order 100 – what a great gift idea. Everyone covered. And edified, uplifted, educated. To order, Levinson told me, “Oh, just have them call me, that’s the simplest.” CCS (212) 242-0559, or her cell: (917) 224-0578. If she talks you into taking a tour, well, lucky lucky you. You will never forget it.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

So in the expected drought or great live shows at the end of December, here are a dozen HIGHLY RECOMMENDEDs, a record, I think. Go figure. But go.

Tonight – MEHTA, BEETHOVEN Symphonies – Hold on. This will be quite a ride. You may even drift off to Ludwig’s 6th, “Pastoral,” as he transports us to the idyllic Vienna countryside. Or maybe you will be visualizing “Fantasia.” Get a shot during intermission of whatever will prepare you for the 3rd, “Eroica” (Heroic). Dark and fast. The “Fantasia” crowd may find themselves in some fast and dangerous Disneyland ride of similar scariness. All Beethoven, the great Zubin Mehta calling the shots – unforgettable. Thurs, Sat 8 p.m., Fri 11 a.m., Sun 2 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $14-334.

MANHATTAN TRANSFER, Final Farewell Concert – “Final, Farewell Concert” – sounds like they mean it. And this particular performance: their very last one, on this 50th anniversary tour. Probably the finest vocal harmony group this side of Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, they took a musical form that doesn’t sell millions or pack stadiums, and made it good and popular, worldwide, for half a century. When you hear them, you will know why. Fri 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $109-209.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Looking for something different? But really good? And on a Monday? EVERY Monday? They’ll even be there Christmas night – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

X – For years I have said, that until you’ve seen X rock the wallpaper off an LA venue, you haven’t really experienced them, in all their power and charisma. And you haven’t lived. The intimate Roxy? Might explode those nights. Better get tickets to the first night. Tues,. Wed 8 p.m., Roxy Theater, W. Hollywood, $50.

BILLY GIBBONS & FRIENDS – This will be very electric blues rock guitar heaven. And in the lil ol Troubadour? Look out. ZZ Top co-founder Gibbons was a phenom at 16, praised and promoted by none other than Jimi. He’s in a class by himself. And his friends? God, or The Devil, might flash onto the stage, all strapped into their Strats. Even with only Billy’s terrestrial friends, it could be jaw-dropping. Tues, Wed, Thurs 7 p.m., The Troubadour, W. Hollywood, $55.

Next Thurs – CELSO & DARRYL – Go. Just go. I’m not going to write a paragraph about how great they are. Look up the two dozen I’ve already published. Of course, you have got to love the blues. If you do, you will be, well, delighted. Thurs 8 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10. (No, seriously, only 10 bucks, parking structure next door to Havelle’s, small room with great sound, cheap drinks – really, just what do you want?)

RECOMMENDED:

RACHAEL & VILRAY – She’s Rachael Price, the captivating, authentic vocalist for Lake Street Dive, what a voice, and delivery, and Vilray is a guy she knew in school. They both love a certain style of -30s-’40s vocal music, and they do a great job. I’ve seen better, but it’s rare, and they are good together, so, enjoy. Mon 7 p.m., The Troubadour, W. Hollywood, $30-35.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band that really smokes! Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 12/17, 24, 31, 1/7, 14, 21, 28; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 12/18, 25. 1/1, 8, 15, 22, 29;RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON, Cinema Bar, 12/28; DUDAMEL, LA PHIL, MAHLER 6, Disney Hall,1/11/ 12; Whisky a Go Go 60th Anniversary presents LOVE. “FOREVER CHANGES,” W. Hollywood, 1/14/24; BOOKER T. JONES, The Soraya, 2/2/24; HOT TUNA acoustic, McCabe’s, 2/10/24; ROBERT FRIPP, David Singleton, An Evening of Conversation, Questions, Insights, McCabe’s, 3/3/24; ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS, The Soraya, 4/21/24. “LA TRAVIATA,” LA Opera. 4/6, 14, 18, 21, 24, 27; RHIANNON GIDDENS, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 4/25; “TURANDOT,” LA Opera, 5/18, 26, 30, 6/2, 5, 8; CHRIS STAPLETON, Hollywood Bowl, 6/26, 27; ROLLING STONES, SoFi Stadium, 7/10, 13.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him attherealmrmusic@gmail.com