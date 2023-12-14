The Samohi Orchestras started a week of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District winter shows strong, bringing its brightest string prodigies to the stage at Barnum Hall Tuesday evening.

Directed by Jason Aiello and Jim Wang, the orchestras Winter Concert included performances by combined string and concert, concert, sinfonia, intermezzo, chamber, philharmonic and symphony orchestras. The holiday season fundraising continued outside of Barnum Hall, where supporters could purchase merchandise and snacks.

The fundraising goes towards orchestra program activities, such as the symphony orchestra’s tour of Germany in March 2024, bringing the group to Leipzig and Berlin. District musical performances continued Wednesday evening with the John Adams Middle School choir concert, and Thursday night shows will be held by the Malibu choirs and the Lincoln Middle School band at 6:45 p.m. in the Lincoln auditorium.

Friday evening will be the Samohi choir’s “Motus Perpetuus” concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., including students singing and moving throughout Barnum Hall.

