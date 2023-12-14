SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Free Ice Skating**,** La Posada Event, SANTA Monica Pub Crawl, and much more!

Pet Photos with Santa: Bring your four-legged friend to a special pet night and “sit” for a photo with Santa. Cats and dogs only. Please be sure to have your pet on a leash or in a pet carrier. December 14, 4-7 p.m. at Santa Monica Place.

SaMo Ice Skate for FREE on Netflix Family Nights: “Guests can visit Ice at Santa Monica for Netflix Family Nights and enjoy complimentary skate sessions featuring family favorite films and shows.” Free sessions over the next week are Friday Dec. 15 & Tuesday, Dec. 19. https://iceatsantamonica.com/

La Posada Event: This annual celebration of the season and starts as a procession at Virginia Avenue Park and travels throughout the neighborhood. Traditional songs are played as a sing-a-long, led and accompanied by a Mariachi Ensemble. Bring beach chairs and blankets to set out on the grass and enjoy the entertainment! Friday, Dec 15, 5 – 10p.m. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4w259kqjakeg85bkxr8ea5jrdx/202312151700

Vermiculture Workshop and Gently Used Toy/Book Swap: Come for a dive into the life of worms and their part in recycling your kitchen scraps. If you are interested in starting your own worm bin at home, this is the perfect time to learn the do’s and don’ts to make your project successful. This event is also our 3rd Annual Gently Used Children’s Toy and Book Pick Up. Saturday, December 16, 9 – 11a.m. @ Ishihara Park Learning Garden, 2909 Exposition Blvd. https://santamonica.gov/events/4czeyk0ar7as7xtnsfnkhkzq5a/202312160900

SANTA Monica Pub Crawl: Join thousands of Santas, Elves, Naughty Reindeer, and over 20 of the city’s best bars & and restaurants and raise money for the Westside Food Bank to help those in need for the holidays. This year’s crawl will feature 3 different routes – Main Street, Ocean Ave. & Third Street Promenade), $6-$9 Food & Drink Specials, Beer Gardens, Costume Contests, Scavenger Hunt, and Santa’s Official After Party. Saturday, Dec. 16, 5p.m. – 2a.m. https://santamonicapubcrawl.com/

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Salsa Navidad: It “brings its energy, hard-hitting rhythms, and musical precision to BroadStage with Salsa Navidad, a special holiday concert of American Christmas classics done in a Latin/Salsa style.” The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. Saturday, Dec. 16, 7p.m. 1310 11th St. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/spanish-harlem-orchestra-salsa-navidad/

Zuma Cars and Coffee: “ Exotic Cars – Hyper Cars – Race Cars – The Unusual.” Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 – 10a.m.@ Killer Shrimp Marina Del Rey, 4211 Admiralty Way. https://carsandcoffeeevents.com/event/zuma-cars-and-coffee/2023-12-17/

The Network SM Holiday Toy Drive (Sunday, Dec. 17, 12-4 pm): Please bring new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 0-12, OR you can donate gift cards for teenagers. Drop off is from 12-4pm @ 237 Hill St, 90405 . You’ll see a sign that says “Meditation & Yoga Center” out front. We’re partnering with The Church in Ocean Park, the self-described “progressive, inclusive, interfaith church for people who don’t like church”, to get these holiday presents to kids & teens. (There’s free parking in the lot next to 237 Hill St.)

SaMo Democratic Club Annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive: “Please join us to celebrate at our 7th Annual Holiday Party and Toy Drive for a fun agenda-free holiday party. No speeches, no program. Just informal socializing. Please bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need.” Sunday, Dec. 17, 5 – 7p.m., at Santa Monica Brew Works, 1900 Colorado Ave. RSVP Here: https://forms.gle/4DGudZtBZtYnTxkr8

LA Times Annual “101 Best Restaurants” Features Multiple SaMo Eateries: Staples Melisse, Pasjoli, and Cassia makes the list again, along with newish-comers Crudo-e-Nudo and Birdie G’s.https://www.latimes.com/food/list/101-best-los-angeles-restaurants-ranked-2023

Eater LA Covers New Sweet Maple on Ocean Ave: This write-up states “A Silicon Valley Brunch Spot Delivers Quiet Luxury and ‘Millionaire’s Bacon’ to Santa Monica” that took over the former Joan’s on Third Santa Monica location @ 1705 Ocean Ave. https://la.eater.com/2023/12/8/23993972/sweet-maple-asian-brunch-restaurant-santa-monica-opening-los-angeles

Gourmandise School Offering Cookie Classes & Recipe Kit Gift Ideas: This KTLA Channel 4 video report visits the Gourmandise School @ SaMo Place for holiday ideas. @ Santa Monica Place https://www.nbclosangeles.com/california-live/from-cooking-to-shopping-were-getting-the-best-of-the-holidays-in-santa-monica/3285309/

Tre Mani Infatuation Review Describes it as “A Santa Monica must-try”: “When one of the city’s best bakeries and a Westside pizzeria collab, the result is incredible Roman flatbread sandwiches.” 1620 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/tre-mani

Nibbles & Bubbles with Chateau Ste Michelle at SALT Restaurant: “We’re reflecting on 2023 and all its highs and lows with some bubbles and the makers behind Chateau Ste Michelle Winery.” $95 ticket includes a welcome glass of bubble & three-course dinner with pairings. Thursday, December 14, 7p.m. @ 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nibbles-bubbles-with-chateau-ste-michelle-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-532691954977

Wally Wine Tasting x Fallen Grape Natural Wine Tasting: Fallen Grape is an organically grown, natural wine, with two varieties in the portfolio. Grown from the central coast of California using sustainable practices to maintain the wines integrity. $35. Saturday, Dec 16 3 – 5 p.m. @ 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.exploretock.com/wallys-wine-spirits-santa-monica/event/451732/wally-wine-tasting-x-fallen-grape

Holey Grail Seasonal Holiday Menu: Flavors include their Naughty List, made with Hawaiian vanilla bean cookie glaze and charcoal streusel; Saffron Snickerdoodle spiced with saffron and rolled in cinnamon and vanilla sugar. Holey Grail Donuts also has a holiday pop up with popular San Francisco’s bean-to-bar chocolate maker, Dandelion Chocolate running through December 31. 2441 Main St. https://www.holeygraildonuts.com/

Further Afield: “Elf in Concert” at Peacock Theater in Downtown L.A. The event brings the beloved 2003 Christmas flick to the silver screen alongside a live performance of John Debney’s score by a full symphony orchestra led by the film composer himself. Relive Buddy’s antics in New York City with the whole family Sunday, Dec. 17, 4p.m. https://www.peacocktheater.com/events/detail/elf121723



Looking Ahead Around Town: Pier Locals Night Holiday Extravaganza (12/21), Marina Glow Party & Fireworks (12/31),

