Holiday cheer is already alive and well in Santa Monica, with several events this weekend poised to spread the spirit of the season.

Those looking to liven up their Saturday can take part in the “Miracle on Main Street,” a festive afternoon for all ages that starts at the California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., at 3:30 p.m. From that time until 5:30 p.m., the area will be full of children’s activities at the “Holiday Kid Corner,” which includes free face painting, an “instrument petting zoo,” a soft play area, games, and a holiday bake sale courtesy of Cub Scout pack 67. For parents, cocktails and appetizers will be available to purchase from the Victorian.

At 4 p.m., the man and woman of the month will make their way into town, as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrive in a fire truck decked out for the occasion. As the sun begins to set on Santa Monica, the lights will remain bright via a 5:30 p.m. candlelight walk to the iconic Edgemar Shopping Cart Tree lighting ceremony. At the Edgemar, the party keeps going with Santa himself available for a visit, a performance by the Off the Jingle Bell Rockers, and a variety of holiday treats.

For those on the eastern end of the city, Saturday is also the date for the Annual Holiday Book Sale at the Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library, located at 11820 San Vicente Boulevard. Along with a large selection of gently-used books, saved from donations for purposes of the annual sale, there will be a variety of vinyl records for sale in genres like classical, movie soundtrack, Broadway musicals and jazz. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locals who may be busy on Saturday can also pick up the priceless experience of the Santa Monica holidays with the annual “Meet Me Under the Fig Tree” event, held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Open free to the public, the event gathers around the Fairmont’s historical landmark, the Moreton Bay Fig Tree, for a celebration with complimentary festive drinks, food and activities. Food vendors include FIG, The Butter End, Fia, Milo + Olive and Lunetta; and activities include photos with Santa Claus, live music, a festive cookie decoration station, a kid-friendly bounce house and a fire truck showcase. The gathering is in partnership with local non-profit Santa MoniCARES, the Westside Food Bank and Chrysalis. Guests are encouraged to bring donations in the form of either canned food, new or gently worn clothing, or monetary gifts.

This weekend’s festive fun doesn’t stop at Santa Monica city limits, as beach-bound visitors can make the trek to Marina del Rey on Saturday. At 10 a.m., the Pro SUP Shop will host its second-annual Holiday Paddle Parade and Toy Drive at 4175 Admiralty Way. Staff of the shop will give a paddle lesson on the beach and two different groups will go out, depending on experience, with instructors for a guided Marina tour. New, unwrapped toys for donation benefit the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, and those bringing toys will receive a free Pro SUP Shop hat.

Later in the day, Marina’s annual holiday boat parade begins at 6 p.m. after a brief fireworks display, with decorated boats in the Marina channel adorned in holiday lights and inflatables. Music and live announcements will play during the parade at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. The area’s weekend concludes on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with the Killer Rides holiday car show and toy drive, where unwrapped toys can be donated to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for children in need. The show takes place at 4211 Admiralty Way, Killer Shrimp’s main parking lot, and local Fire House 110 will stop by to pick up the toys.

As December rolls on, even more options for both fun and charitable pursuits will be prevalent throughout the area. Santa Monica’s premiere winter wonderland, the Santa Monica ICE rink, will be host to the final nightly Hanukkah menorah lighting on Dec. 15, with other nightly lightings taking place beginning at sundown on the 1400 block of Third Street Promenade. The rink brings in skating enthusiasts nightly, and will hold special events throughout the season including a celebration of Taylor Swift’s birthday on Dec. 13 and “SaMo Night” on Dec. 27.

One of the city’s other popular visitation spots, Santa Monica Place, welcomes the season with a performance of “The Nutcracker” by The Anaheim Ballet on Saturday, along with photos with Santa Clause at “Santa’s House” in Center Plaza through Dec. 24. Other Santa Monica Place events include performances by dancing sensations Beach Belles and a cappella barbershop chorus Santa Monica Oceanaires.

Santa Monica’s most iconic location, the Santa Monica Pier, is in the holiday swing with a “Letters to Santa” pop-up post office desk, located inside the Merry Go-Round Building on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Dec. 24. The initiative is organized by the Santa Monica Pier Corp., who invite families and visitors to participate in sending heartfelt wishes to the North Pole.

“We’re thrilled to bring the joy of the season to the Santa Monica Pier with our ‘Letters to Santa’ pop-up post office desk,” said Santa Monica Pier Corp. Executive Director Jim Harris. “This initiative is all about creating magical moments for families and visitors, and we’re honored to be a part of their holiday memories.”

