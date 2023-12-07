SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Main St. Holiday Festival, Fairmont’s Meet Me Under the Fig Tree Event, and much more!

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting: From Thursday, Dec. 7 through Dec. 14, guests are welcome to celebrate the Festival of Lights during the Hanukkah season at the Third Street Promenade with nightly Menorah Lightings beginning at sundown @ 1400 block of Third Street Promenade (located between Santa Monica Blvd and Broadway). More details here.

Venice Art Crawl: This special holiday Venice Art Crawl focused on Abbot Kinney and a group of artists at Podshare. The event showcases local talent, from street artists to established galleries. Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 – 10p.m. VeniceArtCrawl.com

“Ha, Ha, Hanukkah” at Birdie G’s x The Crow Comedy Club: This charitable fundraiser for Jewish Family Service LA’s SOVA helps locals experiencing food insecurity. Thursday, Dec. 7 @ 8:30 p.m. More details here.

SaMo Public Library Holiday Card Making Workshop: During the month of December, the community is invited to upcycle old holiday cards into festive bookmarks and new greeting cards at the Main Library Multipurpose Room. Bring your gently used cards to make a new one in a cozy atmosphere amidst the hectic season. Thursday, Dec. 7 & Saturday, Dec. 9, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. @ 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Free “Die Hard” Movie Night on the Promenade: “Grab your picnic baskets and bring the whole family – including pups – and get ready for a night at the movies.” Friday, Dec. 8, Seating starts @ 6:30p.m. & movie starts @ 7:30p.m. on 1200 Block of 3rd St Promenade (between Arizona & Wilshire) https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8655/movie-fridays

SaMo Ice Skate for FREE on Netflix Family Nights: “Guests can visit Ice at Santa Monica for Netflix Family Nights and enjoy complimentary skate sessions featuring family favorite films and shows.” Free sessions over the next week are Friday, Dec. 8 & Tuesday, Dec. 12 @ 5:30p.m. https://iceatsantamonica.com/

Gaywatch: Holiday Spectacular The next Gaywatch party will feature a queer holiday marketplace. Friday, Dec 8. https://gaywatch.party/

Retail Pop-Up: Decades Presents 100 Years of Style at The Georgian: The retail collaboration will see The Georgian showcase 100 years of style, with a curated collection of vintage, pre-loved, and contemporary pieces from labels such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, and YSL along with pieces from female-founded sustainable contemporary brands such as ReWeave and Angel Chang. Friday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 10, 11a.m. – 10p.m. daily.

Bergamot Station Arts Center Winter Open House: “This day-long experience will feature a diverse array of exhibitions, performances, and interactive experiences across multiple galleries, making it a must-attend event for art enthusiasts!” Saturday, Dec. 9. https://bergamotstation.com/

Montana Ave. Winter Shopping Festival: “Montana Ave. will be transformed into a winter wonderland, closed to cars so you can immerse yourself in a vibrant holiday atmosphere, with an outdoor market comprised of local businesses and a treasure trove of unique gifts, handcrafted goods, and delicious treats.” Saturday, Dec. 9, 10a.m. – 6p.m. on Montana Ave. from 9th to 17th Streets.

Miracle on Main St. Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival: Embrace the spirit of the holidays as Miracle on Main Street returns with two tree lightings, photos with Santa & more. Celebrate the holidays on Main Street with a festive afternoon of holiday cheer, starting at 3:30 PM at the California Heritage Museum. Enjoy activities for kids, live music, and Santa’s grand entrance at 4:00 PM. Saturday, Dec. 9, 3:30 – 7:00p.m. www.mainstreetsm.com

Marina Boat Parade: “This free event showcases beautifully decorated boats in the Marina channel, adorned in holiday lights, inflatables, other festive decorations. Most viewers go to Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village to watch the parade. Music and live announcements will play during the parade at both locations. There will also be food trucks, carolers, face painting and a fun photo booth at the park.” Saturday, Dec. 9, 4 – 8p.m. https://mdrboatparade.org/

Meet Me Under the Fig Tree Event @ the Fairmont: The annual community holiday event features live entertainment, seasonal crafts, photos with Santa, and more. Please bring non-perishable food items or gently worn business attire for donation to support the Westside Food Bank and Chrysalis. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 to 5 p.m. https://www.fairmont-miramar.com/meet-me-under-the-fig-tree/

Hanukkah Party @ Mishkon Temple on Main St.: “You’re invited to celebrate with Mishkon’s welcoming community as we light our menorah, enjoy brisket, make and share latkes, all the while singing and dancing the night away at our beautiful temple located a few blocks from the ocean. Dec. 10, 4:30 – 8p.m.” More details here.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Bring your four-legged friend to a special pet night and “sit” for a photo with Santa. Cats and dogs only. Please be sure to have your pet on a leash or in a pet carrier. Dec. 13 & 14: 4-7 p.m. @ Santa Monica Place

Taylor Swift’s Birthday @ SaMo Ice: “‘Tis the season to celebrate Taylor Swift’s birthday at Ice at Santa Monica! Show up in your favorite era’s style (or cardigan.)” Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 – 10p.m. https://iceatsantamonica.com/santa-monica-events/

What to Eat & Drink?

Savida on Montana Ave. Makes Michelin Guide’s “10 Best Tacos In California” List: The report states “dishes are infused with Global flavors (think Peruvian ceviche and yellowtail seasoned with ponzu sauce and yuzu pepper dressing).” 1303 Montana Ave. More details here.

‘East Comes West,’ Dinner Series @ SaMo Proper Hotel: Starting Dec. 9, the hotel’s Siete restaurant space will host specialty dinners offering “a playful nod to the Angeleno’s reluctance to brave traffic…and bring some of the city’s most critically and popularly acclaimed, established restaurants to the Westside community. Part I of the dining series will launch on Dec. 9th with Camphor (Downtown L.A.) followed by Tsubaki (Echo Park), Otoño (Highland Park), and Alimento (Silver Lake).” https://www.opentable.com/r/siete-santa-monica https://www.properhotel.com/santa-monica/happenings/

Duck Donuts Rolls Out Jelly Donuts in Time for Hanukkah: The limited-time raspberry jelly topping can be added to any donut combination or enjoyed in the seasonal featured Holiday Assortment through Dec. 31. 1315 3rd Street Promenade

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: To celebrate Hanukkah, chef Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s is bringing back his seasonal dinner series that welcomes notable chefs from across the country to cook at his restaurant. Feast on à la carte specials from each chef, alongside some classic Birdie G’s fare. Mazel-tinis, anyone? “While 8 Nights at Birdie G’s reservations are full every night, we strongly encourage diners to add themselves to the “Notify” Resy List to receive an automatic notification when spots open up. Plus, we’ll welcome walk-ins at the very festive bar.” Dec. 4 – 7 and Dec. 11 – 14 @ 2421 Michigan Ave. I will be there both on nights 1 and 8 (Dec. 7 & 14) if you want to say hi. More details here (https://blog.resy.com/2023/10/8-nights-at-birdie-gs/).

Genghis Cohen + McConnell’s Ice Cream Hanukkah Collaboration: “This year’s limited-edition flavor, named Babka Streisand features Brazilian coffee ice cream, decadent fudge swirls, and chunks of chocolate hazelnut babka from Cake Monkey Bakery. Indulge in a scoop for $7 when dining at Genghis Cohen or a pint for $14. The flavor will also be sold at McConnell’s shops.” 1456 3rd Street Promenade

Wine Dinner with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: Wind down 2023 with some nibbles and bubbles, featuring Chateau Ste. Michelle winery and Stag’s Leap Winery. Thursday, Dec. 14, 7pm @ SALT Restaurant, 13534 Bali Way https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-dinner-with-stags-leap-wine-cellars-tickets-532691954977

Further Afield: Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) presents its award-winning production of “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.” Dec. 7 – 9 @ Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. More info here.



Looking Ahead Around Town: SANTA Monica Pub Crawl (12/16); Marina Glow Party & Fireworks (12/31)

