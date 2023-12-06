Tania Takoohie Avakian Mooser, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, left this world suddenly on Friday, October 27 after being hit by a car while cycling in Santa Monica, CA.

Tania was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 6, 1954 to James and Mara Avakian. She was the youngest of three siblings. She grew up in California and worked in education for 40 years. She married the love of her life, Gregory Mooser on September 28, 1990. They had one child together, Zoe Lucille Mooser. Gregory passed away in 2003 after a long and brutal battle with Alzheimer’s. Tania cared for him until the very end, ensuring his comfort and dignity throughout the process.

Aside from her commitment to her family and career, Tania was an athlete, artist, and adventurer. She enjoyed long walks and running to the beach, as well as rowing, and cycling. She was an avid painter, musician, and lover of the arts. She also traveled the world, and as recently as two months ago returned from a cycling expedition in Ireland.

Tania’s impact on those around her, her family, friends, and students, cannot be overstated. She was and always will live in our hearts and in our memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Zoe; stepson, Jonathan; sister, Margaret Mason; niece, Tanya Akopoff; and nephew, Timothy Akopoff.

Submitted by Tanya Akopoff