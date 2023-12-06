A homeless man is being charged with attempted murder after trying to kill a homeless victim in Palisades Park.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of the park at about 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 1 for an assault in progress.

“Upon arrival, officers found a transient male later identified as Tamarquis Burke actively strangling another male,” said SMPD in a statement. “The officers immediately intervened. The victim, who is also experiencing homelessness, could be heard pleading for help as officers ran towards him. Burke quickly responded to officers’ commands to release the victim and was handcuffed without further incident. During the investigation, several witnesses told officers that the attack appeared to be unprovoked.”

Burke, 31-years-old, was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for Attempted Homicide. He is being held on $2,025,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this individual or incident is encouraged to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

editor@smdp.com