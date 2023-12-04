Sounds of the Season: The Lincoln Middle School orchestras winter concert took place on Nov. 30, bringing in a sizable crowd of parents and locals to the school’s auditorium. The program included performances from Lincoln’s string orchestra, symphony orchestra, concert orchestra and chamber ensemble. The string orchestra performed the traditional French lullaby “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” along with two other pieces, while the concert orchestra amazed the crows with renditions of themes from “Game of Thrones” and the “Avengers” films. The chamber ensemble ended the night with classic movie themes from “Out of Africa,” “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” and “Home Alone.”
