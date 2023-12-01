I’m a resident of Santa Monica and have proudly worked in this city since January 16th, 2009.

While the pandemic aftermath and worry seem personally behind most of us in our day-to-day lives, I can tell you with certainty, that it is not the case for your favorite local restaurants. After the most challenging few years in recent history, we are still on the long road to recovery. It is a battle to break even.

We’ve had six smash-and-grabs in the last year. The cost to repair the broken windows and equipment costs more than what is actually taken. Mentally unwell people circle in front of our restaurants, screaming, and creating an unsafe, unpredictable environment for our guests. Oftentimes, they sleep near the entrances to our restaurants or patios and we have to clean up after them. We have seen mentally unwell people defecating on the sidewalk in front our guests, throw open cans of soda and wield knives at guests. It’s becoming a constant battle to create a warm and positive environment for our guests.

The cost of keeping our doors open has exploded.

You’ll hear the same generic complaints from residents and businesses alike. There are more and more unwell homeless people taking over our parks and sidewalks. We are experiencing more petty theft and break-ins. But there isn’t enough police response to our calls for help. If perpetrators are captured, there are fewer consequences for violent, illegal acts. We have very little recourse as victims, and there is even less to deter people from committing crimes in the first place.

I see the investments into expanding housing. I see the push to bring the lost tourism back to our city. All of this seems out of sequence. Shouldn’t we first solve the homelessness and mental crisis issue?

I know there is hope for a better Santa Monica, and the Rustic Canyon Family isn’t alone.

We will no longer stand by and watch our beautiful city fall further into disarray. My determination goes beyond business for me; I have been a part of this community for almost 15 years, and I am personally invested in our community.

I’m proud to announce that the Rustic Canyon Family has joined other local hotels, restaurants, and community leaders under the leadership of the California Restaurant Association to form the Hospitality Santa Monica coalition. We aim to affect positive policy changes from Santa Monica City Hall that we believe residents, neighborhoods, and all businesses will benefit from.

We hope to grow a diverse network of community members like you, as well as businesses and other organizations to act as a unified voice at City Council, with everyone pushing for better policies to revive our city as the California destination. We will fight to stay in business here, and we hope you’ll join us.

Visit hospitalitysantamonica.com to learn more and join us to affect positive change in our city.

Joel Dixon is the Chief People & Culture Officer of the Rustic Canyon Family of restaurants in Santa Monica, including Rustic Canyon, Huckleberry Bakery & Café, Sweet Rose Creamery, Milo + Olive, Cassia, Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Birdie G’s and Ojai’s The Duchess.