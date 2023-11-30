SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Montana Ave. and Pico Neighborhood holiday festivals, Spaghetti Sundays @ The Georgian Room, and much more!

Saint Anne Holiday Fair: “Free crafts and games for kids. Take free pics with Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Buy holiday gifts from vendors. Food trucks and bake sale.” Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30 – 7:30p.m. at 2015 Colorado Ave. Facebook page here.

An Evening of Phish with members of Great Divide and Special Guests: Kevin Winzer (guitar) and Justin Hellman (bass) perform in Southern California’s premiere Phish tribute The Great Divide. Friday, Dec. 01, 8:30p.m. at Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St. More info here.

Safe Streets for 17th St. & Michigan Ave. Ribbon Cutting and Community Festival: Celebration starts at 9:00 am with free donuts, coffee, and hot cocoa from DK’s Donuts, followed by performances from the Samohi Marching Band, Academia de Danza BFFM, and LA Jugglers, plus bike-themed workshops from Santa Monica Spoke and reDiscover Center, remarks from Mayor Gleam Davis, and guided bike tours along the bike lane, plus giveaways with a grand prize $500 gift card to a local bike shop! Saturday, Dec. 2, 9a.m. – 12p.m. at 1610 Colorado Ave. (Metro Station Parking Lot) More info here.

Pico Neighborhood Holiday Celebration: The holiday festival features tree lighting, complementary sweets & hot chocolate, gingerbread cookie decorating, and an opportunity to add a wish to the Gratitude Tree. Local non-profit agencies will also be sharing health and wellness information, with several artisans selling their wares. And a surprise visitor bearing seasonal treats will be stopping by! Saturday, Dec. 2, 9a.m. – 1p.m. at Pico Farmers Market, Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. More info here.

Pet Photos with Santa at Holiday Conscious Market: Bring your fur babies for free pics with Santa at the Holiday Conscious Market (open 9a.m. – 6p.m.) along with free fitness classes from 11a.m. — 2p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3rd St. Promenade More details here.

First Saturdays at Kuruvungna Village Springs: “The story of Santa Monica begins centuries before the arrival of Spanish explorers, Mexican ranchos and America’s Westward migration, back when the indigenous Tongva people inhabited our coastal plain. While human remains from 8,000 years ago have been discovered at Ballona Creek, perhaps the most observable evidence of the local Tongva population can be found at the Kuruvungna Sacred Springs, a California Historical Landmark on the grounds of University High School.” Visitors welcome on the first Saturday of each month 10a.m. — 3p.m. at 1439 South Barrington Ave. More details here.

SaMo Conservancy Holiday Celebration at the Church in Ocean Park The Conservancy has an exciting afternoon in store for their annual holiday festival. During the festivities, they will debut a new video, produced by our Preservation Next affinity group, to showcase how the next generation is shaping the philosophy and practice of historic preservation. Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 — 5p.m. at 235 Hill St.

Community Dog Training Classes: Love At First Sit is a nonprofit pet care and dog behavior and training company that donates class proceeds to various charities for people and animals, animal shelters, and animal rescues. Class fee is $5. Most Saturdays 12 – 1p.m. at Virginia Ave Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. More info here.

Snow White — The Musical: The captivating Rudie-DeCarlo musical fairytale for girls, boys, and young-at-heart audiences of all ages returns for two performances only after a sold-out 2023 run. Saturday, Dec. 2 & Sunday, Dec. 3 at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St. Would you like to know more…

Holiday Walk on Montana Ave.: Expect Santa, Carolers, Klezmer and more. 11 blocks of holiday festival cheer, sales, and great food! Saturday, Dec. 2, 4:00 to 8:00pm on Montana Ave. from 7th to 17th Streets. Website here.

Art at the Airport Holiday Art Sale & Open Studios: The artists-in-residence at the 18th Street Arts Center will be on hand to help you navigate your holiday shopping list, ensuring that you find the perfect gifts for everyone, including yourself. This event stands out as Santa Monica’s premier shopping extravaganza for fine art at studio prices, allowing patrons to buy directly from the talented emerging and established makers behind the creations. With over 20 fine artists participating, you can expect to discover a diverse range of art, jewelry, ceramics, and other one-of-a-kind giftables during this exclusive one-day event. Sunday, Dec. 3, 11a.m. — 3p.m. at 3026 Airport Ave. Details here.

Fairview Branch Library presents an Open House and Children’s Holiday Book Fair: Library patrons are invited to bring their cards and learn how to sign up for the branch’s unique self-service system, find out a little bit of history of the branch and its place in the Sunset Park Community, browse and check out books and other media, enjoy crafts with the kids, as well as light refreshments. And from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., the branch will host a children’s holiday book fair, where kids 18 and under will be able to “shop” for free books for their parents, siblings, or anyone special to them. The library will also provide supplies, and assistance if needed, to wrap their book gifts and have them ready to share this holiday season. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12 – 8p.m.

SaMo Public Library Holiday Card Making Workshop: During the month of December Santa Monica Public Library invites the community to upcycle old holiday cards into festive bookmarks and new greeting cards at the Main Library, Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Bring your gently used cards to make a new one in a cozy atmosphere amidst the hectic season. Monday, Dec. 4 & Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3 – 5p.m.

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the holiday festival version of this monthly event. Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 5p.m. Info here.

Joseph Phelps Wine & Cheese Tasting at Wally’s: “Joseph Phelps is practically synonymous with Napa Valley’s greatest wines. The famous Insignia label, which debuted nearly 50 years ago, represents a unique blend of the finest wines from each vintage. At this exclusive event, you’ll get to enjoy the award-winning wines of Joseph Phelps, including the latest Insignia release which earned a staggering 99 points from Jeb Dunnuck. Each pour will be expertly paired with a fine cheese. It’s the ultimate experience for those who love to enjoy the best in food and wine.” $40. Saturday, Dec. 2, 3:30p.m. at 214 Wilshire Blvd. More info here.

Spaghetti Sundays at The Georgian Room: The hidden Italian steakhouse and jazz bar at The Georgian has started a weekly family supper series every Sunday from 5 – 9p.m. where the room “will transform into a cozy and casual restaurant locale, complete with red checkered tablecloths and an abundance of parmesan.” They are offerings a prefix family-style menu of House-Made Garlic Bread, Caesar Salad, Spaghetti and Red Sauce, and diner choice of Grandpa Tony’s Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Parmesan, Branzino, or their signature New York Strip, along with dessert. $65. 1415 Ocean Ave. More info here.

Stella Barra & Boisson Tasting Dinner: Boisson is a non-alcoholic beverage retailer featuring non-alcoholic brands like French Bloom, Pentire, Giesen and De Soi. The event focuses on helping people “find your new, guilt-free drink of choice as Stella Barra bartenders teach you how to make them at home. Tickets are available for $60.00 (plus tax and gratuity) and include two non-alcoholic cocktails, passed appetizers, and pizza, salad, and dessert stations.” Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7p.m. at 2000 Main St. More info here.

‘East Comes West,’ Dinner Series at SaMo Proper Hotel: Starting Dec. 9, the hotel’s Siete restaurant space will host specialty dinners offering “a playful nod to the Angeleno’s reluctance to brave traffic…and bring some of the city’s most critically and popularly acclaimed, established restaurants to the Westside community. Part I of the dining series will launch on Dec. 9 with Camphor (Downtown L.A.) followed by Tsubaki (Echo Park), Otoño (Highland Park), and Alimento (Silver Lake).” 700 Wilshire Blvd. Booking info here.

Birdie G’s has transformed “The Bird’s Nest” (their nickname for the bar area) into a fun and holiday festival drinking destination starting Dec. 1. Christmas and Hanukkah decorations are festooned throughout, and Bar Manager Stephanie Reading has crafted a playful, themed menu with holiday-stamped ice and over-the-top garnishes. 2421 Michigan Ave. More info here.

Planta Brentwood & Marina del Rey: The upscale vegan mini-chain recently opened a Brentwood location at 11754 San Vicente Blvd. I have been to this new location and their Marina del Rey spot at 4625 Admiralty Way and love their cocktails with some of my favorite dishes being the bang bang broccoli, 1000-layer crispy potatoes, and truffled udon noodles. More info here.

Further Afield: L.A. Comic Con returns for its annual three-day mashup of meet-and-greets, panel discussions, exhibitors, gaming experiences, e-sports competitions, and cosplay. Friday, Dec. 1, 4 – 9 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2, 9:30a.m. — 7p.m., & Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30a.m. — 5p.m. at L.A. Convention Center. More info here.

Looking Ahead Around Town: Venice Art Crawl (Dec. 7), Main St. Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival (Dec. 9), Meet Me Under the Fig Tree Event at the Fairmont (Dec. 10)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Holiday Festivals Abound!

Sean Besser