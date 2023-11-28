Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. In retrospect, I believe that horrendous murder was the end of innocence for America. To some degree, it was for me. At barely 16, my admiration for JFK began at the 1960 Democratic National Convention at the L.A. Sports Arena and where my late mother was in charge of the delegate seating.

Whether it’s a five star restaurant or a National Convention, the person in charge of seating is a big shot. So it was my mom who worked with Adlai Stevenson, Eleanor Roosevelt and LBJ to name but a few. It included a charismatic Massachusetts U.S. Senator, John F. Kennedy. Though one had to be 21, via my mother’s pull, I excitedly attended the convention for a day and that’s all it took for me to be mesmerized with JFK. (Though she downplayed it, I was amazed that my mother was hobnobbing with people of power.)

President Kennedy was a hero to me and inspired almost my entire generation. But because of his tragic death I still change the channels showing footage of the motorcade in Dallas. Apparently the pain of JFK’s death never completely leaves me. At 19 my grandparents, great aunts and uncles all had passed long before I was born. It may sound odd but JFK’s passing felt like a death to my family.

Before JFK’s assassination, the country wasn’t remotely as bitterly divided as it his now. For example, the extremely close JFK/Nixon race in 1960 didn’t result in riots on the Capitol or even recounts.

Candidates of opposing parties could actually be congenial. For example, shortly before his death, JFK and Barry Goldwater agreed that for the ‘64 race they’d fly together around the country and engage in a series of high-minded Lincoln/Douglass type debates.

Back to 11.22.63, it was only JFK’s 1,000th day in office when he was brutally assassinated in an open limousine motorcade in Dallas with his wife, Jackie, by his side. It still haunts me that the last words JFK heard were from Nellie Connolly, wife of Texas Gov. John Connally, commenting on the cheering crowds, “Mr. President, you can’t say Dallas doesn’t love you.”

JFK was handsome, charming and had a great wit. Jackie was beautiful and elegant and they had two adorable children. I even ditched school to watch JFK’s press conferences. I was a sports writer on my high school paper and on occasion was able to get a signed pass to leave campus “on a story” from my rather ditsy teacher.

There was a run down hamburger joint nearby that had a black and white TV and almost no customers at least until after school let out. Thus I could get the owner to tune to the press conference if I gave him some business. So I ordered a hamburger and fries, which I wolfed down as I watched JFK press conferences.

As JFK playfully bantered with the press, I found myself unwittingly imitating his Boston accent. Eventually I could impersonate all three Kennedy brothers. Four decades later, in 2004, Santa Monica City Council candidate Bobby Shriver (JFK’s nephew) left me a voicemail. In returning his call, though I contemplated it, thank God I didn’t do my JFK impression on Shriver’s voicemail, “Bobby, this is Jack.”

Pat Lawford, JFK’s sister, lived in Santa Monica with her husband, actor Peter Lawford, on the beach in an estate once owned by Louis B. Mayer. It was a wedding present to them from Joe Sr. whom I didn’t care for with his bootlegging, mafia connections and his many mistresses. Joe Sr.’s womanizing was a poor example for his sons who unfortunately seemed to follow in his footsteps.

As JFK often visited Pat and Peter there’s a wonderfully moving video of him. Google: Kennedy swims in Santa Monica.” In the still photo of JFK who locks eyes with an attractive woman in a bikini. (Reporters assumed she was his mistress but ten years ago I Facebooked her daughter who said, while they exchanged broad smiles, the two never met.)

After JFK won the nomination there was an elegant party at the Lawford’s house and my mother was among those who were invited. I stayed up late until she finally got home. I eagerly grilled her for details like had she talked to JFK one on one. Reluctantly she confessed that JFK had ditched the Secret Service to rendezvous with Marilyn Monroe in nearby Brentwood!

Naive as I was, I refused to believe it. I was so upset I compared my mom to gossip columnist “Hedda Hopper.” Decades later, when JFK’s affair with Monroe was documented, I apologized profusely to my mother though she had forgotten the incident. (I jokingly asked if there was anything else I could apologize for and she jokingly pretended to be thinking.)

Indicative of how I miss JFK to this day, I’m reminded of a popular 1837 Irish folk song “Johnny, We Hardly Knew Ye.” John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917-1963) R.I.P.

