The Samohi Vikings have turned into the most battle-hardened of November road warriors, cresting with a CIF Southern Section Division 9 semi-finals victory over Kaiser on Nov. 17. The 35-21 win was anchored by a ground-and-pound identity on offense and a turnover-forcing defense, sending the Vikings to the Division 9 Championship Friday evening.

A win over Kaiser was the third straight playoff road victory for the Vikings after taking down Santa Ana and Troy away from Samohi grounds. The home field will once again be packed on Friday for the Vikings’ matchup with Rio Hondo Prep in the Division 9 finals, nearly a month after the team’s thrilling overtime win at home over Santa Ana.

Controlling the clock and the score was the Vikings rushing attack, led by a dominant offensive line consisting of Jayden Montanez, Mason Oliva, Ezra Klein, Nikki Gonzalez, Ryland Hawkins and Mike Michalski. The line’s effective performance led to one-sided playcalling down the stretch, as the Vikings did not attempt a single pass in the second half. Running behind the line was senior Caden McCallum, who took on a hefty workload consisting of 29 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Wyatt Brown, who helped carry the offense throughout the 2023 campaign, added the first touchdown of the contest through the run game as well, a 4-yard rush to put the Vikings on the board. Kaiser fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, recovered by Vikings sophomore Payton Seals, leading to a McCallum touchdown run and a 14-0 lead.

After Kaiser put a touchdown of its own on the board, the Vikings were able to overcome a sack and a false start penalty on the final drive of the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the break after a 25-yard touchdown strike from Brown to Griffin Seals.

Stuffing the Cats to start the second half, the Vikings added another score to its growing lead when McCallum took the ball 78 yards to the house. A quick Kaiser response kept the game at 28-14 in the third quarter, but the Vikings’ methodical offense took advantage of a possession beginning at midfield, subsequently scoring on a McCallum 9-yard score for a 35-14 lead.

The final hope for the Cats in the early stages of the fourth quarter was snuffed out by junior Charles Cravings, who forced a fumble deep in the Vikings’ redzone, recovered by senior Carlos Gonzalez-Melchor. The defense was just as potent as the Vikings’ offensive rushing game, with both McCallum and Jayden Montanez recording 10 tackles. The Vikings defensive athletes took to the skies as well, as Montanez, Cravings and Manny Lares each recorded a pass deflection against Kaiser.

One final challenge awaits in the Division 9 bracket, that being the Kares of Rio Hondo Prep, who have scorched opponents en route to a 12-1 record in 2023. The Kares have relied on a dominant defense and balanced running game throughout the season, scoring 34.2 points per contest and holding opponents to 14.8 points per game. The team’s offense relies on a two-headed monster in the running game, racking up 1,108 yards from sophomore Noah Penunuri and another 888 from junior Nate Curtis. On defense, the Karen have four players with at least 55 tackles this season.

Action between the Vikings and Kares begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Samohi. The Vikings are 3-3 at home this season, while the Kares are 5-1 on the road.

Samohi Football:

Friday, November 17- Vikings at Kaiser, CIF Southern Section Division 9 Semi-Finals

Samohi wins 35-21

Passing:

Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 5-9, 71 yds, 14.2 YPC, TD

Rushing:

Caden McCallum (#5, Senior): 29 carries, 240 yds, 8.3 YPC, 3 TD

Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 11 carries, 26 yds, TD

Isaiah Fernandez (#22, Sophomore): 2 carries, 27 yds, 13.5 YPC

Receiving:

Griffin Seals (#15, Senior): 3 rec, 59 yds, 19.7 YPC, TD

Charles Cravings (#3, Junior): 1 rec, 9 yds, 9.0 YPC

Caden McCallum (#5, Senior): 1 rec, 3 yds, 3.0 YPC

Defense:

Caden McCallum (#5, Senior): 10 tackles (6 solo, 4 asst)

Jayden Montanez (#71, Senior): 10 tackles (4 solo, 6 asst), 2 Tackles For Loss, 0.5 Sack, Pass Deflection

Manny Lares (#24, Junior): 6 tackles (5 solo, 1 asst), Pass Deflection

Charles Cravings (#3, Junior): 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 asst), Pass Deflection, Forced Fumble

Amir Jahromi (#57, Senior): 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 asst), 1 Tackle For Loss, 0.5 Sack

David Solid-Valdovinos (#9, Senior): 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 asst)

Jeremy Guerrero (#10, Junior): 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 asst), Forced Fumble

Darian Hawkins (#20, Sophomore): 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 asst)

Isaiah Fernandez (#22, Sophomore): 2 tackles (2 asst)

Theo Naessens-Dowling (#4, Senior): 1 tackle (1 solo)

Carlos Gonzalez-Melchor (#44, Senior): 1 tackle (1 asst), Fumble Recovery

Samuel Reynoso (#45, Junior): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Maui Williams (#51, Freshman): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Beto Villasnor (#79, Senior): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Paco Vandenbrook (#89, Senior): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Ryland Hawkins (#75, Senior): 1 tackle (1 asst), Fumble Recovery

Aaron Heirigs (#49, Sophomore): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Payton Seals (#14, Sophomore): Fumble Recovery

Special Teams:

Osbaldo Rivera (#18, Junior): 5-5 PAT

Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 3 Punts, 112 yds, 37.3 YPP

Jeremy Guerrero (#10, Junior): 2 Kickoff Returns, 54 yds, 27.0 YPR

Manny Lares (#24, Junior): 1 Kickoff Return, 20 yds, 20.0 YPR

Next Game: Friday, November 24- Vikings vs Rio Hondo Prep, CIF Southern Section Division 9 Championship

Samohi Girls Cross Country:

Saturday, November 18- CIF Southern Section Finals, Mt. San Antonio College

3-Mile Division 1 Race:

Santiago (Corona)- 49 Traduce Hills- 65 Saugus- 156 Vista Murrieta- 157 Great Oak- 157 Crescenta Valley- 174 Redondo Union- 207 Huntington Beach- 210 Martin Luther King- 241 San Clemente- 241 Poly (Long Beach)- 243 Mira Costa- 248 Santa Monica- 261

Phoebe Benun (Junior): 16:45.9, 7th overall

Hawene Alomayehu (Senior): 18:28.4, 52nd overall

Cleo Topp (Junior): 18:39.7, 67th overall

Matilde Martinez (Senior): 18:50.0, 72nd overall

Crystal Gaitan (Sophomore): 19:16.1, 89th overall

Selin Kocataskin (Freshman): 19:19.6, 93rd overall

Next Meet: Phoebe Benun qualified for CIF State Meet, Saturday, November 24 in Fresno

Samohi Boys Basketball:

Tuesday, November 14- Vikings vs Los Angeles

Vikings win 60-37

Saturday, November 18- Vikings at Cerritos

Vikings win 53-50

Jayden Xu (#5, Junior): 21 points

Anton Berge Wells (#32, Senior): 13 points

Brenton Banister (#1, Junior): 5 points

Xavier Seldon (#10, Junior): 5 points

Holden Hendrickson (#15, Senior): 4 points

Onieli Thruston (#2, Sophomore): 3 points

Miles Price (#22, Junior): 2 points

Vikings Record: 2-0

Next Game: Tuesday, November 20- Vikings at Oaks Christian

Samohi Girls Basketball:

Wednesday, November 15- Lady Vikings vs Leuzinger

Leuzinger wins 60-27

Thursday, November 16- Lady Vikings vs San Pedro

Lady Vikings win 57-12

Friday, November 17- Lady Vikings vs Hamilton

Hamilton wins 76-24

Saturday, November 18- Lady Vikings vs Alemany

Alemany wins 51-21

Lady Vikings Record: 1-3

Next Game: Tuesday, November 28- Lady Vikings vs Granada Hills Charter

